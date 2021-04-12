Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Support the bakeries in your local area. Source: News Corp Australia
Support the bakeries in your local area. Source: News Corp Australia
Food & Entertainment

Best of Gympie: Nominate the Best Bakery now

by Matt Preston
12th Apr 2021 4:40 PM

THE bakery is a pillar of our local communities, from their homely scent of freshly baked bread to the nostalgic memories they evoke through finger buns dripping in sticky pink icing, and outstanding custard tarts.

Which is the best bakery in your suburb? Perhaps they stand out to you for baking the absolute best pie in the neighbourhood, or the hot cross buns you have to have for Easter. Nominate the one you can't walk past without poking your head in for a look and inevitably walking out with arms laden full of goodies...

 

Nominate your favourite place on this Facebook post and they will be in the running to be crowned Best Bakery in Gympie.

Nominations close at 8am on Thursday, April 15, and your local shortlist of best bakeries will soon be ready for you to explore. Then, don't forget to check back in on Thursday, April 15 when the finalists will be listed in an online poll for subscribers to vote for the winner.

Give your nomination a chance to take out the title of champion baker in your region!

View Survey

Originally published as Best of Gympie: Nominate the Best Bakery now

best bakeries best of gympie editors picks matt preston

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRRR: Gympie records coldest April temperature since 2017

        Premium Content BRRR: Gympie records coldest April temperature since 2017

        Weather It was time to pull out the winter woollies this morning as Gympie hit the lowest temperature since October last year

        How Toyah tragedy sparked safety device

        Premium Content How Toyah tragedy sparked safety device

        News Queensland dad ‘haunted’ by the murder of Toyah Cordingley

        Noosa Council confident ‘no harm’ to environment from burn

        Premium Content Noosa Council confident ‘no harm’ to environment from burn

        Council News Noosa Council could be facing a fine of up to $3m for the burn pit.

        Weapons pulled, man ‘belted’ in alleged home invasion

        Premium Content Weapons pulled, man ‘belted’ in alleged home invasion

        Crime Guns were allegedly pulled on the victim of a violent home invasion