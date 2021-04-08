Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Champion the best bakeries in your community.
Champion the best bakeries in your community.
Food & Entertainment

Matt Preston is coming to find your region's best bakery

by Matt Preston
8th Apr 2021 12:00 AM

IT'S been the toughest year ever for your favourite cafés, restaurants and small food producers, and they need our help.

This is why I have partnered up with Delicious and Gympie Times and every month, I have been on the lookout for food heroes in your community, doing what they do best: championing local food!

This April my search is heading to Gympie to find the best bakery in the area.

I want to know, should I come to town, where I can find the best pie with flaky pastry and all manner of wonderful fillings? Or perhaps your local bakery has hands-down the most wonderful vanilla slice you've tasted. Maybe they bake the best sourdough loaf for my smashed avo?

You'll be able to nominate your favourite bakery from Monday, April 12 on this Facebook page .

Nominations close at 8am on Thursday, April 15, and will be taken from comments on a post on this Facebook page Finalists will then be listed in an online poll on Thursday, April 15, for subscribers to vote for the winner. Then we'll do the Big Reveal on Monday, April 26. I can't wait to hear from you!

.

Originally published as Best of Gympie: Matt Preston is coming to find your region's best bakery NEXT WEEK

best baker matt preston

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        O’Brien defends controversial practice amid funding scrutiny

        Premium Content O’Brien defends controversial practice amid funding scrutiny

        News Wide Bay MP fires back at criticism of ministerial intervention for grant funding amid revelations one third of approvals made despite not being recommended.

        Teachers behaving badly: Spike in misconduct during pandemic

        Premium Content Teachers behaving badly: Spike in misconduct during pandemic

        Education Spike in serious misconduct claims against teachers during pandemic

        Start on new Peregian hub to generate 300 jobs

        Premium Content Start on new Peregian hub to generate 300 jobs

        Technology A $10 million community upgrade will provide about 300 new jobs

        WHAT’S ON: 15 school holiday activities to enjoy in Gympie

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 15 school holiday activities to enjoy in Gympie

        Entertainment If you’re starting to hear the word ‘bored’ being thrown around, get some school...