Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ready, set, Hawaii.
Ready, set, Hawaii.
Destinations

Best news ever: $189 flights to Hawaii

29th Aug 2019 10:10 AM

NOTHING says "see ya, winter" quite like snagging a dirt cheap Hawaii holiday deal.

Jetstar has just launched its Spring Sale, featuring $189 flights to Hawaii from Sydney and Melbourne on offer - that's as cheap as we've seen.

It's not only Hawaii up for grabs though.

Other international fares on sale under $200 include flights from Sydney to Fiji from $169, Brisbane to Bali from $199, and Melbourne to Queenstown from $169.

Plus travellers can snap up Vietnam flights (Ho Chi Minh City from Sydney or Melbourne) from $219; or jet off to Jetstar's soon-to-launch new destination, Seoul, from $239.

The sale also includes domestic destinations, with flights from as little as $37 from Adelaide to Melbourne (Avalon).

Travel dates vary by route, but range between September 2019 and September 2020.

The sale runs until 11.59pm (AEST) Tuesday, September 3, unless sold out prior.

 

Beach fargain: Waikiki Beach, Honolulu.
Beach fargain: Waikiki Beach, Honolulu.

 

Some sale fares include:

Adelaide to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $58 one way

Uluru (Ayers Rock) to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $91 one way

Brisbane to Sydney from $59 one way

Cairns to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $107 one way

Launceston to Sydney from $51 one way

Uluru (Ayers Rock) to Brisbane from $101 one way

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Honolulu from $189 one way

Sydney to Honolulu from $189 one way

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Ho Chi Minh City from $219 one way

Sydney to Ho Chi Minh City from $219 one way

Gold Coast to Seoul (Incheon) from $239 one way

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Queenstown from $169 one way

Sydney to Fiji (Nadi) from $169 one way

For details and to book see jetstar.com

13 TRICKS TO BAG A DIRT CHEAP FLIGHT

NEVER DO THIS ON A FLIGHT UNDER 3 HOURS

Top Stories

    Young man hospitalised after fiery Gympie region car crash

    premium_icon Young man hospitalised after fiery Gympie region car crash

    News Fire crews found the car 'well involved' in flames.

    Gympie gymnasts grab 5 medals at state champs

    premium_icon Gympie gymnasts grab 5 medals at state champs

    News 'It is always the goal to make finals in states'

    Gympie man steals car after pretending he wanted to buy it

    premium_icon Gympie man steals car after pretending he wanted to buy it

    News The car had been listed on a buy, swap, sell site.

    • 29th Aug 2019 9:05 AM
    Qld flu cases soar past 50,000

    premium_icon Qld flu cases soar past 50,000

    News More than 2300 admitted to hospital with 226 put in intensive care