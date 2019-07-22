BEST IN SHOW: Tiaro Field Day impresses visitors

Lauren and Jesse Riley with their one-year-old son Blake.

Lauren and Jesse Riley with their one-year-old son Blake. Cody Fox

TIARO's recreation grounds were jam-packed with visitors taking advantage of some the Coast's top agriculture experts at the Tiaro Field Day on Saturday.

Local businesses and community groups rallied to provide information from gardening and cooking, to livestock health care.

Tiaro Field Day committee member Marilyn Connell said the event, which comes around every second year, was made popular by special guests such as celebrity chef Matt Golinski and ABC's gardening guru Tom White.

"Everybody loved (Tom White) and what he had to say about looking after orchids, fruit trees and vegetables, was widely applicable," Mrs Connell said.

"Matt was really great because he promoted buying product from local farms as well as promoting how to use what's in season now which fits in perfectly to land care ethics."

Mrs Connell said the interactive event was a great success the feedback from attendees and stallholders was positive.

"Stallholders who have never been before said they were so impressed by the friendliness of the people," she said.

"It was a hospitable and friendly atmosphere."