Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BRIDAL TEAM: Keiara Le Noble, Tahila Le Noble, Danielle Le Noble, Aidan Le Noble, Lachlan Le Noble and Caleb Pavistic.
BRIDAL TEAM: Keiara Le Noble, Tahila Le Noble, Danielle Le Noble, Aidan Le Noble, Lachlan Le Noble and Caleb Pavistic.
News

‘Best friends’ exchange vows before 100 guests

Philippe Coquerand
9th Nov 2019 4:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT was a chance meeting at a shopping centre that brought two young romantics together four years ago.

Formerly of Gympie, Danielle (nee Kennedy) and her husband Aidan Le Noble sealed their love for each other among 100 family and friends on October 19 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Gympie.

BRIDAL TEAM: Keiara Le Noble, Tahila Le Noble, Danielle Le Noble, Aidan Le Noble, Lachlan Le Noble and Caleb Pavistic.
BRIDAL TEAM: Keiara Le Noble, Tahila Le Noble, Danielle Le Noble, Aidan Le Noble, Lachlan Le Noble and Caleb Pavistic.

Photos were taken at Madill Park followed by more photos at East Deep Creek before the reception at the Imperial Hotel in Eumundi.

Mrs Le Noble said it was a beautiful day despite a hailstorm warning for Gympie which caused some last minute changes to the program.

“ … In the end of the day I married my best friend and that’s all that matters,” she said.

“I’m most looking forward to starting our life together and reaching our goals together.”

Last month Danielle moved from Gympie to be with Aidan in Woodford. Aidan works at JMACX Offroad Solutions and Danielle works at Petstock.

Danielle’s bridesmaids were Tahila Le Noble and Keiara Le Noble, and Aidan’s groomsmen were Lachlan Le Noble and Caleb Pavistic.

Danielle Le Noble on her horse.
Danielle Le Noble on her horse.

Danielle wore an Ezana dress which is described as reminiscent of hanging vines adorning the upper body. It is a gown that will transport the bride from garden ceremony to the ballroom, from midmorning vows to afternoon reception and tearful speeches under a starry sky.

Their photographer was EeVee Photography, which captured the precious moments of their wedding day.

Following the wedding, Danielle and Aidan spent their honeymoon at Spingbrook, a popular destination overlooking the spectacular waterfalls and rainforest.

Their family friend Joan Ruttle made the cake and Kay Williamson looked after the flowers.

Guests from Victoria, NSW, South Australia and the Gold Coast attended their wedding day.

Tahila Le Noble, Keiara Le Noble with Danielle le Noble.
Tahila Le Noble, Keiara Le Noble with Danielle le Noble.
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Briggsy gave Valleys a chance in Gympie Cricket contest

        premium_icon How Briggsy gave Valleys a chance in Gympie Cricket contest

        Sport It was a champion effort by Valleys president and all-rounder Brad Brigg who dominated at the crease.

        What you need to know about QLD bushfires

        What you need to know about QLD bushfires

        News 'We’ve got 36 fires happening across Queensland'

        Fireys on scene at Kilkivan bushfire

        premium_icon Fireys on scene at Kilkivan bushfire

        News This fire broke out earlier this week and is currently burning at Kilkivan.

        7 places you can attend Remembrance Day services around Gympie

        premium_icon 7 places you can attend Remembrance Day services around...

        News The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month marks a unique and important time...