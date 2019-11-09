‘Best friends’ exchange vows before 100 guests

IT was a chance meeting at a shopping centre that brought two young romantics together four years ago.

Formerly of Gympie, Danielle (nee Kennedy) and her husband Aidan Le Noble sealed their love for each other among 100 family and friends on October 19 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Gympie.

BRIDAL TEAM: Keiara Le Noble, Tahila Le Noble, Danielle Le Noble, Aidan Le Noble, Lachlan Le Noble and Caleb Pavistic.

Photos were taken at Madill Park followed by more photos at East Deep Creek before the reception at the Imperial Hotel in Eumundi.

Mrs Le Noble said it was a beautiful day despite a hailstorm warning for Gympie which caused some last minute changes to the program.

“ … In the end of the day I married my best friend and that’s all that matters,” she said.

“I’m most looking forward to starting our life together and reaching our goals together.”

Last month Danielle moved from Gympie to be with Aidan in Woodford. Aidan works at JMACX Offroad Solutions and Danielle works at Petstock.

Danielle’s bridesmaids were Tahila Le Noble and Keiara Le Noble, and Aidan’s groomsmen were Lachlan Le Noble and Caleb Pavistic.

Danielle Le Noble on her horse.

Danielle wore an Ezana dress which is described as reminiscent of hanging vines adorning the upper body. It is a gown that will transport the bride from garden ceremony to the ballroom, from midmorning vows to afternoon reception and tearful speeches under a starry sky.

Their photographer was EeVee Photography, which captured the precious moments of their wedding day.

Following the wedding, Danielle and Aidan spent their honeymoon at Spingbrook, a popular destination overlooking the spectacular waterfalls and rainforest.

Their family friend Joan Ruttle made the cake and Kay Williamson looked after the flowers.

Guests from Victoria, NSW, South Australia and the Gold Coast attended their wedding day.