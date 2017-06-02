Best erosion treatment is prevention

HOLE TRUTH: John Day in a gully with an undercut bank that will probably collapse with the next water flow.

THE sight of erosion gullies walking their way up the slope is relatively common in the Gympie region.

In response to a request from Wolvi landholders Graham and Annette Hill, Gympie Landcare held a field day with John Day from the Burnett Mary Regional Group.

Wolvi, east of Gympie and close to the coast, can get extremely heavy rainfall events and combined with soil type, this makes the area prone to different forms of erosion.

Mr Day said the soil type on the Hill property allows gully and underground erosion to form and that remarks relevant to this property do not necessarily translate to other areas.

He said erosion control is a specialised project and expert advice should always be sought to enable a design to suit the property to be worked out.

"A gully can start from any disturbance in the soil surface,” he said. "One heavy runoff storm or event can make a small disturbance into a serious problem.”

Mr Day said once the gully starts to move up slope, control is expensive and hard to implement.

He said prevention is best, but in areas such as the Hill property, erosion can be insidious and very hard to find until it has progressed.

"Because of the largely sodic soil type, erosion can be going on under the surface. Once water gets into the soil it flows down and 'dissolves' the soil, creating underground tunnels.”

Mr Day said when those collapse, erosion is already well under way.

"A stump hole is often a place where underground erosion starts. Because tunnels take a while to develop, the collapse usually results in a good-sized gully.”

Tunnels can be used by various vermin such as foxes.

Mr Day said tunnel erosion can occur in open grassland or timbered country, with the latter especially difficult to manage.

Treatments for gully erosion include diverting water flow, though there has to be somewhere safe for the water to go, and grasses such as pangola or other runner-producing species that can reduce flow and trap silt.

"It is possible to reshape the gully,” Mr Day said. "Heavy machinery and many truckloads of rock can help, but keeping areas well vegetated is the best prevention and control.”

GROUND COVER IS THE BEST WAY TO KEEP IT AT BAY

AS SOON as land is altered from its natural state, the potential for soil erosion increases dramatically.

John Day from the Burnett/Mary Regional Group led a field day dealing with different forms of erosion and possible control measures.

"On basic grazing land erosion control is really not an economic proposition,” he said. "Prevention, as in many instances, is the best control.”

Mr Day said keeping a uniform vegetation cover is the best option.

"Overgrazing that allows bare soil or gaps between clumps is bad,” he said. "Once raindrops can hit bare soil, problems start.

Mr Day said that erosion starts when raindrops on bare soil dislodge soil particles that then move, sealing off against infiltration into the soil - and runoff begins.

As there is less water infiltration into the soil there is less plant growth, and run off starts to concentrate in slight natural depressions, wheel tracks etc and a gully is well on the way to being formed.

One research project showed just how ground cover affects erosion. If there is 87% cover in a 54mm storm event only 1.5mm of rain will run off, compared to 35mm of runoff for an area with 6% cover.

In that same project soil loss ranged from 0.03 tonnes per ha to 22t/ha, also removing large amounts of essential nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus.

Mr Day said paddocks should be fenced according to soil type and gradient so that each paddock can be managed according to conditions to reduce erosion.

"Wet season spelling is a great way to improve pasture condition”, Mr Day said. "It gives pasture a chance to thicken up and produce seed.”