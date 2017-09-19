Best Day Trips: Sit back and relax at Tin Can

FUN IN THE SUN: Jasmine Kennedy and Kobi Geoghegan enjoying their day on the shores of Tin Can Bay.

FUN IN THE SUN: Jasmine Kennedy and Kobi Geoghegan enjoying their day on the shores of Tin Can Bay. Renee Albrecht

IF the idea of braving the huge school holiday crowds at Rainbow Beach doesn't sound like your cup of tea, fear not.

A short drive away from the tourism hotspot is the comparatively quieter surrounds of Tin Can Bay.

Having been built on the fishing industry, Tin Can is rightfully renowned for it's incredibly fresh local seafood.

In fact, this weekend will see the annual Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival roll into town once again.

It's not just a chance to get a prawn on your fork though, there'll be plenty of live entertainment and activities throughout the day to keep the little ones (and the not-so-little ones) occupied.

For those families looking for a slightly more formal dining experience, there are also a number of fantastic cafes and restaurants across Tin Can Bay, including the Black Cockatoo Cafe, the Marina Bar and Grill as well as the local Country Club.

Or you could pick up some fish and chips from local favourite The Snack Shack and find a spot along the Esplanade.

Perfect for younger swimmers who are just getting used to the beach, the water tends to remain shallow, perfect for splashing and sandcastles.

There's also little chance of tiny swimmers being bowled over by huge waves as well.

Those calm waters also make Tin Can the perfect spot to get the boat out on the water, including the boat ramp at Norman Point and the Marina for those lucky in life to have a yacht or two lying around.

We'd also be remiss not to mention one of Tin Can Bay's most popular destinations as well.

Barnacles Dolphin Centre offers visitors the rare chance to get up and personal with beautiful Australian Humpback Dolphins, with both feeding and viewing sessions available in the mornings.

If you're looking to get active, there are also a number of waterside bike and walking paths, with cyclists often a common sight up and down the esplanade.

In prime position on the Cooloola Coast also means Tin Can Bay is only a short drive from a number of other beautiful spots, including Searys Creek, Inskip Point and yes - Rainbow Beach as well.

The Gympie Times is highlighting a number of day trips for you and your family these school holidays.

Stay tuned this week and next for more locations from across the beautiful Gympie Region.