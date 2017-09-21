Best Day Trips: Beat the heat at Mothar Mtn

VIDEO: Beat the heat at Mothar Mountain: Mothar Mountain Rock Pools

TO PUT it bluntly, the forecast for the Gympie Region is looking grim this weekend.

With temperatures expected to hit the sweltering mid-30s, beating the heat is going to be the most important thing for families.

And while Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay will undoubtedly be the most popular destinations, there are other ways to keep your cool.

Best of all, they don't involve stuffing the kids into a hot car for an hour's drive to the Cooloola Coast.

It takes about 15 minutes or so to get to the Mothar Mountain rock pools from the centre of Gympie, and while you won't find the allure of sandy beaches, there's still plenty to enjoy there.

On Hall Rd, on the edge of the Woondum National Park, the rock pools offer a secluded and mercifully shaded place where you can pull up stops and enjoy a day outside without getting roasted in the sun.

Admittedly, the pools themselves aren't in the best shape at the moment.

With water cascading down the stunning rock formation, the pools are generally as nice to look at as they are to take a dip in.

But the drought has seen things looking decidedly dryer.

There's still enough water to dip a foot in or wade up to your knees, but probably not a full proper swim.

Outside of the pools themselves, there are picnic tables and amenities at your disposal to enjoy lunch as well.

Depending on your fitness level, and the heat of course, Woondum Park also offers two separate nature walks.

The first is about 500 metres in length, and in all takes the average walker around 20 minutes to complete.

If you take your nature walks seriously though, there's also the 3.5 kilometre long track that takes you through a winding two-hour tour of the surrounding forestry.

So if you're looking for something a little more low-key than braving the beach this weekend, there's always another choice.

In tomorrow's edition of The Gympie Times, it's a blast from the past as we visit the Gold Mining Museum.