Best buys: Gympie suburbs property experts would splash cash

Four property experts (clockwise from top left Billy Mitchell, Terry Ryder, Antonia Mercorella and Marg Cochrane) have dished on which Gympie region locations are the best places to splash your cash.

Four property experts (clockwise from top left Billy Mitchell, Terry Ryder, Antonia Mercorella and Marg Cochrane) have dished on which Gympie region locations are the best places to splash your cash.

Four leading property experts have dished on where they would most like to “splash their cash” in the Gympie region.

READ MORE

Whether you're looking to buy waterfront, rural or central, here’s your guide to where the property experts would look get into the market.

Antonia Mercorella, Real Estate Institute of Queensland CEO

Top picks: Gympie, Southside, Monkland, Veteran, Mothar Mountain, Scrubby Creek, Greens Creek

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella.

“When it comes to great value properties in the Greater Gympie region, nothing beats the classic 3-bedroom home.

“With a median price of $273,000, which is below the region’s median of $290,000, these properties offer the best value by far.

“There’s also some stunning affordable character properties across Gympie that would make for great long-term investments, including the classic Queenslander.

“That same great value can also be found in Southside and Monkland where vacant land is also affordably priced.

“For those looking for more sizeable properties on acreage, the best buys priced below $650,000 can be found around Veteran in the north east through the Mothar Mountain region in the south east.

“And for those working with a much bigger budget, there are also multimillion-dollar luxury estates and large parcels of land on offer with highlight areas including Scrubby Creek in the west through to Green’s Creek in the east.”

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription



Terry Ryder, Hotspotting founder

Top picks: Gympie, Tin Can Bay

Terry Ryder.

“Gympie currently features in our Top 5 Regional Queensland hotspots report, alongside the Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Townsville and Rockhampton.

“In our judgment, Gympie ranks higher as a good place to invest than Mackay, Cairns, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg and the Gold Coast.

“It's a perfect fit for the dominant trend in Australian real estate at the moment, the Exodus to Affordable Lifestyle.

“Gympie offers affordability, a range of different lifestyles, a growth economy and strong links to the Sunshine Coast boom economy.

“One of the great benefits of the Gympie LGA is that it offers a choice of lifestyles – Hill Change (great acreage options), Sea Change (locations like Tin Can Bay) and town living (Gympie itself), all at a fraction of the price of the nearby Sunshine Coast, which is one of the leading boom markets in the nation.

“Vacancies are close to zero, so it's a great place to own an investment property, with typical yields around 6% (much higher than the Sunshine Coast or Brisbane).

“The median house price for the township of Gympie rose 6% in the past year, but remains well below $300,000, so it offers attractive affordability.”

Billy Mitchell, Century 21 Principal

Top picks: Gympie, Tin Can Bay

Billy Mitchell from Century 21. Photo Greg Miller / Gympie Times

“It’s got a really good feel for it, I’ve got a little office out there and the growth they’ve seen over the last 12 months is phenomenal, and rightly so.

“It’s the next little village on the water when you move along from Noosa to calmer waters. It’s a nice, flat area, it’s got the water of course, there’s a couple of bowling greens and a good golf course, and it’s certainly away from the hustle and bustle of the bigger towns and cities. It’s got a lot to offer.

“Gympie itself has a lot of beautiful old Queenslanders. They generally fetch serious money in any town, I’d be looking there for sure. The southern suburbs that lend easy access through to the Sunshine Coast are always pretty sought after too.”

Marg Cochrane, Director of Marg Cochrane Real Estate

Top pick: Mary Valley

Marg Cochrane.

“I just don’t think you can beat the Mary Valley. It’s central to everything and close to everything, it’s a great place to live.

“Seriously, anything in the Mary Valley that you can get your hands on, you cannot go wrong. We are getting calls from all over Australia, we’re absolutely on the map.

“We had a property that had 238,000 hits recently. You cannot beat the Mary Valley right now.”