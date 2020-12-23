BEST BARGAINS: 48 epic Christmas deals in Gympie shops

We’ve compiled a mega list of the best bargains in Gympie for all your last minute Christmas gift needs. Pictures: Kristen Camp

With only two sleeps until the big day, the mad rush to finish up all the Christmas shopping has begun.

Whether you’re looking for a little something for a colleague at work or spoiling your mum, there are plenty of bargains on offer in local businesses.

The Gympie Times has done all the hard work and found the very best 48 specials in Gympie so you can shop locally and save some cash.

Toyworld Gympie – Mary Street

Challenge your mates or kids with this Slackers Ninja Line which is down to $129.99 from $179.99, save $50.

The good old fashioned Rubik’s cube is on sale for $19.99, with a saving of $10.

This Globber E-Motion Electric Scooter is $100 off at $299.99.

This bear that you can write on would make a great stocking stuffer at only $14.99.

Karinya Florist and Gifts – Mary Street

Karinya Florist has a beautiful selection of hampers filled with goodies, ranging from $30 to $40.

Flipside S kate & Ride – Mary Street

This beginner skateboard is only $99, perfect for those just starting out.

King Kong Sales – Mary Street

Assorted animal slippers for a bit of fun and only $2.99 or two for $5.

Best and Less – Mary Street

Cute, summery baby girl’s outfits for only $5.

Goodyear Jewellers – Mary Street Gympie

Save $20.05 with this beautiful Royal Albert egg cup set of four, was $69.95, now $49.

Royal Albert rarely goes on sale, but this tea cup and saucer set is down to $129 from $199, save $70.

Good Price Pharmacy Warehouse – Mary Street

This David Beckham Instinct aftershave smells so good and is only $14.99.

The Katy Perry Mad Love perfume is a favourite among teenage girls and is only $17.99 at Good Price Pharmacy.

Jay Jays – Mary Street

Jay Jay’s has a wide range of deals on at the moment including these $10 girl’s dresses.

Surf, Dive n Ski – Gympie Central

Body boards in various colours for those summer beach trips down to $99.99, save $90.

Angus and Coote – Gympie Central

This 9ct gold diamond pendant is more than half price off at only $149, down from $329. It’s a simple, elegant design that you can’t go wrong with.

This new design is being introduced at half price, selling for $1999. It will go up to $3999 after the introduction offer and has 2.5 carats of diamonds and is 9ct gold.

Gympie Nextra – Gympie Central

Gympie Nextra are offering our subscribers a special deal on this box of sweet treats which normally sells for $55. Anyone who mentions this article can get the box for $50.

These candles are handmade in Rainbow Beach and come in a range of delicious scents including Champagne Strawberries, Bubblegum and Vanilla Caramel. They come in a range of sizes, pricing from $16.95 to $60.

These handmade ‘Friendship balls’ are a special keepsake and are only $34.95.

Priceline – Gympie Central

Natural brand Sukin is having half price off all their skincare goodies until December 24.

These cosmetic bag sets would make great gifts for women and girls of any age and are 30% off at the moment.

This classic favourite Red Door set by Elizabeth Arden was $49 and is on sale for $38.

For the men, there are great deals on Lynx deodorant and other body products.

Priceline are also having 50% off Revlon, Maybelline, Loreal and more, until December 24.

Big W – Gympie Central

Everyone loves Lindt chocolate and these boxes are only $7, normally $14.

This Breville Rice cooker that can cook up to 10 cups of rice and lentils is only $79, was $119.

This Giant Dino Sprinkler would be ideal for kids to cool off in the garden and is more than half price off at $20, was $49.

This interactive play set is half price at only $20, from $40.

This is a bargain at $25 for a limited edition Movember Monopoly where $5 from every game is donated to a good cause.

Lowes – Gympie Central

Lowes activewear is two for $30. They also stock school uniforms for Gympie High and Jones Hill for back to school.

Jeanswest – Gympie Central

All women’s tops at Jeanswest are now only $49 each and all the shorts (including mens) are $39.

These printed men’s tees are two for $50 and the plain ones are two for $30.

Wayne’s World – Gympie Central

Christmas hamper full of yummy treats for $30 at Wayne’s World.

Sanity – Gympie Central

Limited Edition Monopoly Christmas Edition down to $39.99 from $69.99, perfect board game for Christmas Day.

Two for $40 on selected television shows and DVD’s.

Prouds – Gympie Central

These classic 9ct gold 20mm hoops are half price at $114.

These slightly smaller hoops with a diamond-cut to add something different are only $79.50.

This solid gold belcher bracelet is down to $999 from $1699. These are just a few of the many more special deals on offer at Prouds.

EB Games – Gympie Central

You can pick up pre-owned games at EB Games for as little as $8.

Fudging Mad – Gympie Central

This little fudge box would make a great Secret Santa present as it is only $10.

They also have these bulk fudge boxes that start from $45.

Strandbags – Gympie Central

This Flylite hard case carry-on is only $109, was $189.

This Guess carry on and the larger suitcase are both 50%.

Target – Goldfields Plaza

This little red dress would be a perfect Christmas outfit and is only $10 from Target.

At only $25, this Toy Story interactive ride on will be sure to keep your little one entertained for hours.

All toys over $50 in Target are currently 20% off.

Direct Chemist Outlet – Goldfields Plaza

Lancome La vie est belle perfume only $109.99.

Revlon is half price at Direct Chemist Outlet in Goldfields.

Baker’s Delight – Goldfields Plaza