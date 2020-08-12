‘Besieged Gympie residents have less rights than prisoners’

Gympie residents under seige from the new flying fox colony in COmmissioners Gully feel they have been let down by government authorities.

Letter to the Editor

Prisoners in jail have more freedom and rights than the residents of the areas infected by bats.

This plague of flying vermin are a protected species but carry diseases which to this day are incurable.

If this is how councils and government bodies treat their residents and ratepayers after being elected and paid to said position is it any wonder we risk fines and no longer have respect or confidence in elected officials who earn large wages to be the voice of the people?

A concerned Gympie resident who lives near Commissioner’s Gully

