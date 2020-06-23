Menu
LONG STORY: Bernie Short has been reading The Gympie Times for 60 years, ever since he moved to Coles Creek from Eumundi at the age of 14.
News

Bernie’s short 60 years of shared Gympie history

Arthur Gorrie
23rd Jun 2020 4:00 PM
BERNIE Short has been reading The Gympie Times since he moved to the region at Christmas time in 1959, aged 14.

“That’s 60 years,” he said proudly.

“I came from Eerwah Vale work at Bruce and Coral Carlson’s property at Coles Creek,” he said.

There have been a lot of changes in that time, including the advent of mobile phones, one of which he carries in his car

“I’m not a person to get on the phone and talk for half an hour. To some extent technology has passed me by.

“But that’s all right,” he said, adding that he has always enjoyed the paper for its “news, general information and the old history of the area.”

Mr Short was first featured in the Times in an article about his outdoor furniture, which he still makes at his Stewart Tce workshop, for sale at markets around the region.

“Friday and Saturday were my main days to read it, but we bought it every day,” he said.

“My sister used to love the crosswords and general information.”

One of the big changes over the years as been the advent of major shopping centres.

“I go back to when shops in Mary St were the centre of the community,” he said.

