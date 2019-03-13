Menu
Josh Reynolds has been left out of the Tigers’ 17 for Round 1.
Rugby League

Marshall ‘sorry’ for dumped Tigers teammate

by John Dean
13th Mar 2019 11:34 AM

BENJI Marshall admits he feels sorry for dumped teammate Josh Reynolds after winning the race to the Wests Tigers' No.6 jersey.

Tigers coach Michael Maguire has decided Marshall will partner Luke Brooks in the halves for the Tigers in their Round 1 clash against Manly at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday night.

The selection call means Reynolds is unlikely to feature in the 17-man side after the livewire playmaker was named in the reserves.

"He's handled it really well," Marshall said on Tuesday.

"I actually feel sorry for him because we both knew we were vying for the same position and this time last year we were vying for the same position but it was the other way around.

"He's actually had a really big injury-free pre-season and is looking really good.

"This week might be different to next week. We need four forwards on the bench this week because we're playing a big team and I think our forwards need to get their match fitness into gear.

"Next week might change and 'Madge' has made it pretty clear that it's performance based and if I don't perform this week, next week it could be Josh Reynolds in the No.6."

