Legendary comedian and Seinfeld star has died

Actor Jerry Stiller at premiere of film "The Heartbreak Kid" in Los Angeles 27 Sep 2007.

Actor Jerry Stiller at premiere of film "The Heartbreak Kid" in Los Angeles 27 Sep 2007.

Ben Stiller's father, comedian Jerry Stiller, has died at the age of 92 from natural causes, it has been confirmed.

The Seinfeld star's passing was confirmed by his son Ben Stiller, who wrote on Twitter: "I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Stiller and his wife Anne Meara made up prominent 1960s comedy team, Stiller and Meara.

Anne Meara, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, and Jerry Stiller attending an event honoring Ben Stiller in 2008. Picture: Getty Images.

He later played George Costanzas' father Frank on the hit sitcom Seinfeld and Arthur Spooner on the CBS comedy series The King of Queens, as well as alongside his son Ben and daughter-in-law Christine Taylor as Maury Ballstein in Zoolander.

He appeared in 26 episodes of Seinfeld as Constanza, from 1993-98, with Estelle Harris playing his wife, and was Emmy nominated for his work on the show in 1997.

Stiller also appeared in both film versions of Hairspray, 1988's John Waters feature, in which he played the father of Ricki Lake's Tracy Turnblad, and the 2007 Adam Shankman-directed adaptation.

Often appearing in films with his son, he also starred in 2007's The Heartbreak Kid. The father and son first appeared together in the forgettable 1987 comedy Hot Pursuit.

He was married to Anne Meara - who appeared in Sex and the City - for 61 years until Meara's death of a stroke in 2015 at the age of 85.

They met in 1953 and married the following year.

Throughout the 1960s, the married comedy duo were members of the 'improv' group, the Compass Players, which later became Second City. They rose to popularity while performing in Las Vegas nightclubs and various TV shows, often in character as the squabbling spouses Mary Elizabeth Doyle and Hershey Horowitz.

Although Meara had converted to Judaism when the couple were married, Stiller and Meara's material centred on the differences in their ethnic backgrounds.

In 2010, they took their act online, performing from the front room of their New York apartment. Stiller and Meara shared a star on the Hollywood Walk in Fame, awarded in 2007.

Tributes for the legendary comic have flooded social media, with one fan remembering him as 'the nicest man in showbiz'.

"I grew up a big fan of this wonderful actor and comedian, and thanks to my friendship with Amy Stiller, I had the great honor of hanging out with him a few times. Literally the nicest man I ever met in show business. Rest In Peace, Jerry Stiller," comedian Frank Conniff said.

Jerry Stiller is possibly the most under-rated Seinfeld cast member. He lit up the screen every time. Sure, it was great writing, but I'd challenge anyone to deliver those lines with the same impact. RIP good sir.#serenitynow #Seinfeld #jerrystiller — Beau Curtis (@beaucurtis) May 11, 2020

Rest in peace, Jerry Stiller. Thank you for the laughs. pic.twitter.com/CL0lROr3Mx — Rewster (@Rewster7) May 11, 2020

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">RIP Jerry Stiller. Frank Costanza was the funniest Dad in comedy. <a href="https://t.co/PIu5vKmYhT">pic.twitter.com/PIu5vKmYhT</a></p>— Scott (@ScottRuth) <a href="https://twitter.com/ScottRuth/status/1259766654885597186?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 11, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> TITLE: Custom HTML CAPTION:

I grew up watching Frank Costanza begrudgingly drag his son through life. Jerry Stiller was the epitome of the grumpy old man and I'm legitimately saddened to hear about his death. I hope you went peacefully, Jerry. Cheers pic.twitter.com/AfxqAD1xeA — 狼 (@ThyArtIsSin) May 11, 2020

Iam devastated to hear about the passing of Jerry Stiller. There goes another legend. Thanks for being part of one of my favorite shows that i loved to watch from the very first episode.



I hope you found peace Jerry aka Arthur spooner!



Legends never die! pic.twitter.com/iB5sRj2Vlc — PhibbiX (@PhibbiX) May 11, 2020