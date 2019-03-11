Barba set to face less serious charges

Ben Barba during his brief time at the Cowboys

Ben Barba during his brief time at the Cowboys

FALLEN NRL star Ben Barba is set to be charged over the alleged assault of his partner which saw him sensationally rubbed out of rugby league.

However it will be a lesser charge, likely public nuisance, after partner Ainslie Currie refused to make a formal complaint.

Barba is expected to hand himself in to police tomorrow in his hometown of Mackay over the alleged assault on Currie, the mother of his four children, at a Townsville casino on Australia Day.

The strife-prone former Dally M Player of the Year was sacked by the North Queensland Cowboys last month before even lacing on a boot, and deregistered by the NRL.

The Cowboys had thrown Barba a lifeline in the form of a $300,000-a-year contract, but he is now a $20-an-hour metal worker at a Mackay garage door fabrication business and living with his parents in their housing commission home.

Ben Barba and Ainslie Currie at a previous Dally M Awards ceremony



Barba has retained high-profile Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum, who also acted for Ms Currie during a previous alleged domestic violence incident in 2009.

Ms Currie is standing by Barba and begged the Cowboys not to sack him for the sake of the family.

An enraged Barba blew up at a Nine News crew outside his workplace today, threatening reporter Tim Arvier: "Do you want me to hurt you?"

Asked if he felt lucky he would not face serious charges because Ms Currie wasn't prepared to make a formal complaint, Barba said: "I don't feel lucky... I've lost everything."