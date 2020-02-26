Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.
Former NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.
Crime

Ben Barba charged over pub ‘incident’

by Nathan Edwards, Tobias Jurss-Lewis
26th Feb 2020 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.

Police arrested Barba last Friday after allegedly assaulting another man at the McGuires Hotel at Wood St in Mackay.

This arrest is the latest chapter in a spectacular fall from grace that saw the former Dally M Player of the Year banished from the NRL over domestic violence dispute with his partner.

Barba's Cowboys contract was torn up after a court heard he assaulted his partner in January last year.

At that time was also charged and sentenced with two counts of public nuisance.

He is due to face court over the latest charge on March 10.

assault ben barba court crime editors picks nrl violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: 230 students, 13 schools at annual CCC Leaders event

        premium_icon VIDEO: 230 students, 13 schools at annual CCC Leaders event

        News 230 students from 13 different schools converged on CCC grounds for the annual Leaders Day. Find out what they had to say.

        • 26th Feb 2020 6:42 PM
        Search on for Gympie’s best summer sports coach

        premium_icon Search on for Gympie’s best summer sports coach

        News The Gympie Times is on the hunt for the region’s top coach of summer...

        Cruelty concerns raised over Gympie Bull n Bronc

        premium_icon Cruelty concerns raised over Gympie Bull n Bronc

        News Activists filmed horses falling down and a bull’s face being slapped

        Police hunt man over vile glassing, bashing at Gympie pub

        premium_icon Police hunt man over vile glassing, bashing at Gympie pub

        Crime The wanted man has short cropped brown hair, a solid build and was wearing a dark...