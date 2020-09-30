‘Beloved’ teacher dies a day after birth

Danielle passed away suddenly and unexpectedly while in hospital with their new baby boy Xy.

Danielle passed away suddenly and unexpectedly while in hospital with their new baby boy Xy.

A GoFundMe page has been started for a popular high school teacher who died "suddenly and unexpectedly" just 24 hours after giving birth to her son.

According to the heartbreaking post, mother-of-three Danielle Idai-Jawai passed away while in the Townsville University Hospital with her new baby boy, Xy.

While the fundraising page, started by Shiona Budby doesn't disclose how Ms Idai-Jawai died, The Courier Mail reports the Northern Peninsula Area State College teacher died from a cardiac arrest on the night of September 15.

"For those who were blessed to know Danga, know she was full of life and had a heart of gold," Ms Budby wrote of her friend on GoFundMe.

"She loved and lived whole heartily for her beautiful little family, she would do anything she could for anyone in need. Life will not be the same without her."

Danielle Idai-Jawai, pictured, died one day after giving birth.

Ms Budby said that because of the "sudden and unexpected" passing of the "beloved friend, mother and school teacher", the money raised will go towards funeral logistics and to "ease the financial burden" placed on her partner Aaron Tamwoy, and their young children Marley, Isla and their new baby Xy.

"Aaron will have to sort his work arrangements out and will now be the sole parent of their kids Marley, Isla and their new baby Xy," she wrote.

Days before her death, Ms Idai-Jawai's partner Aaron posted a heartfelt message on social media about his "beautiful partner" for her birthday.

The post was filled with heartfelt sentiments, including one from Mr Tamwoy's mother.

"Happy Birthday to my son's beautiful partner and mother of their beautiful kids," the post read.

"Can't wait to see new addition to your family."

Donors on Ms Budby's GoFundMe page paid their respects to a women described as a "dear friend" and "beautiful woman".

"May she rest easy. Fly high my sister, you will be missed," one person wrote.

"May we never forget her beautiful face. Rest Well you awesome woman," another added.

A friend of Ms Idai- Jawai, Lauren Watson, said her friend and teaching colleague loved nothing more than being a mother.

"Her kids were her life. That's what made the world go around for her," Ms Watson told the Courier Mail.

"She'd do anything for Marley, Isla and would have done the same for baby Xy. She was so excited to have another little one.

"When I think of having kids, she's the mum I would want to be like."

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $41,000 since being created on September 20.

