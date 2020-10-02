Beloved nostalgic game finally returns

A new instalment in the iconic Crash Bandicoot franchise has been released more than 20 years after the trilogy wrapped up. Time to revisit your childhood.

A new instalment in the iconic Crash Bandicoot franchise has been released more than 20 years after the trilogy wrapped up. Time to revisit your childhood.

The iconic game franchise Crash Bandicoot has received its first original addition in over a decade with the release of a nostalgia-prompting, time travelling new adventure.

The playfully named Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time brings gamers back to their childhood with a sequel to the original PlayStation trilogy from the late '90s (that has since been remastered and released on other platforms including PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch).

RELATED: Marvel fans' respond to strange glitch

RELATED: 'Fuming': Game remake baffles fans

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is now available on PS4 and Xbox.

RELATED: Fury as eBay scalpers snap up Xbox consoles

Prepare to step back into the shoes of the genetically mutated Crash Bandicoot (and his younger sister Coco) as they seek to stop the evil Dr Neo Cortex, Uka Uka and Dr Nefarious Tropy, banished to a distant planet at the end of the third Crash Bandicoot game, from returning to wreak havoc.

Crash’s creator Dr Neo Cortex returns and is even a playable character.

The game is set across multiple dimensions and timelines, which also gives you the chance to play as Neo, as well as Crash's old squeeze Tawna and the mutant dingo-croc hybrid Dingodile.

The new game retains the favourite calling cards of the originals but adds new features and capabilities such as wall-running and rope swinging, and graphical upgrades.

One level lets you play as Dingodile.

Gamers can also choose between Retro and Modern mode to experience the difference.

The art style of the game has been modernised by its new developers, promising a "fresh visual direction … that maintains the zany spirit of the franchise".

A new art style helps create beautiful new levels to traverse.

They've also promised "an absurd variety of enemies and hazards" to challenge you throughout the game.

New "quantum masks" let you bend the rules of the game and pass obstacles in different ways, and will likely be needed to win the "monumental battles" against the "formidable bosses" that stand between you and success.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from Friday with an RRP of $99.95

Originally published as Beloved nostalgic game finally returns

Dr Nefarious Tropy returns as well.