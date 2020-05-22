Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lindsay Freney first established his Gympie practice back in 1982 and has been an important part of the community every since.
Lindsay Freney first established his Gympie practice back in 1982 and has been an important part of the community every since.
News

Beloved Gympie vet cared for all creatures great and small

Staff Writer
22nd May 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POPULAR long-time Gympie veterinarian Lindsay Freney died earlier this month and will be sadly missed by the many animals, pet owners, friends and acquaintancese who knew him or relied on his professional care and compassion for almost four decades.

CLICK HERE: Tin Can Bay deckhand is ‘presumed dead’

Dr Freney first arrived in Gympie and opened his mixed animal veterinary practice in Nash Street in 1982.

BREAKING: Gympie’s Target store could be closed down or converted into a Kmart

READ MORE: Gympie region’s multi-million dollar boost to come from $608 million plan to reboot Queensland

He greatly valued the friendship of the clients who brought their animals to him to be treated. Dr Freney later opened his own premises in 1988 on Channon Street and laid many of the building’s bricks himself having worked as a bricky’s labourer as a teenager.

He enjoyed looking after the needs of all animals from dairy cows to camels.

Lindsay Freney
Lindsay Freney

Outside of his business Dr Freney enjoyed a range of interests which included sailing in the Sandy Strait, scuba diving and long board surfing all over the world. He also competed in triathlons and marathons into his mid-40s.

Later on in life Dr Freney picked up the travel bug and visited parts of Asia, Africa, South America, he Galapagos Islands and Antarctica.

Sadly, Dr Freney passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, at his home.

He touched everyone who met him and he will be sorely missed by his family, friends and the Gympie community.

Lindsay is survived by his only son, Nicholas.

“I love you dad.”

“It is not death that a man should fear, but rather he should fear never beginning to live” – Marcus Aurelius

The family does not want to receive any gifts or flowers and instead would appreciate donations to be addressed to Parkinsons-Queensland to continue research into a cure for the disease.

Please contact Parkinsons Queensland to make an in-memorium to Lindsay Freney donation on 1800 644 189 or email pqi@parkinsonsqld.org.au

gympie obituaries humans of gympie
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three killed as car erupts in fireball in horrific Qld crash

        premium_icon Three killed as car erupts in fireball in horrific Qld crash

        News Police are reportedly investigating if speed was a factor after a witness came forward saying the car overtook them shortly before the smash.

        • 22nd May 2020 11:56 AM
        State ‘listens to the science’ - but only when its convenient

        premium_icon State ‘listens to the science’ - but only when its...

        News Border farce shows governments of all stripes happy to throw research, evidence out...

        Dutton slams Premier’s ‘lack of logic’, backs Hanson

        premium_icon Dutton slams Premier’s ‘lack of logic’, backs Hanson

        News Peter Dutton has again taken aim at Annastacia Palaszczuk

        Mass closure: 167 Targets to shut or turn into Kmart

        premium_icon Mass closure: 167 Targets to shut or turn into Kmart

        News Scores of struggling Target stores across Aus will shut forever