Beloved Gympie vet cared for all creatures great and small

Lindsay Freney first established his Gympie practice back in 1982 and has been an important part of the community every since.

POPULAR long-time Gympie veterinarian Lindsay Freney died earlier this month and will be sadly missed by the many animals, pet owners, friends and acquaintancese who knew him or relied on his professional care and compassion for almost four decades.

Dr Freney first arrived in Gympie and opened his mixed animal veterinary practice in Nash Street in 1982.

He greatly valued the friendship of the clients who brought their animals to him to be treated. Dr Freney later opened his own premises in 1988 on Channon Street and laid many of the building’s bricks himself having worked as a bricky’s labourer as a teenager.

He enjoyed looking after the needs of all animals from dairy cows to camels.

Lindsay Freney

Outside of his business Dr Freney enjoyed a range of interests which included sailing in the Sandy Strait, scuba diving and long board surfing all over the world. He also competed in triathlons and marathons into his mid-40s.

Later on in life Dr Freney picked up the travel bug and visited parts of Asia, Africa, South America, he Galapagos Islands and Antarctica.

Sadly, Dr Freney passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, at his home.

He touched everyone who met him and he will be sorely missed by his family, friends and the Gympie community.

Lindsay is survived by his only son, Nicholas.

“I love you dad.”

“It is not death that a man should fear, but rather he should fear never beginning to live” – Marcus Aurelius

The family does not want to receive any gifts or flowers and instead would appreciate donations to be addressed to Parkinsons-Queensland to continue research into a cure for the disease.

Please contact Parkinsons Queensland to make an in-memorium to Lindsay Freney donation on 1800 644 189 or email pqi@parkinsonsqld.org.au