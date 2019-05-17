Beloved Gympie business awards quiet achievers in show ring

Horses: The quiet achievers of the Gympie horse community were recognised for the second year with the Tom Grady Sportsmanship award at the Gympie Show.

Cheyenne Lehman was dubbed this year's winner and Felicity Mawhinney received the encouragement award.

This was Lehamn's first year winning the award and she hopes it can help her succeed within the sport.

"I want to go out and have fun and do the best and have every opportunity I can get,” she said.

"It will help me compete in more events which will bring me further. Horse riding can get pretty expensive, especially looking after them.”

Lehman's love of horses comes from her mum and she hopes to represent Australia some day at the Olympics.

"My mum grew up around horses and she brought me up with horses. I am aiming to compete in the Equestrian Australia in showjumping or dressage which would be a great opportunity.

"Most people from EA go to the Australian horse riding team which is where most people come from now for the Olympics.”

With a talent in both showjumping and dressage, Lehman said it would be tough to pick but showjumping would be the one.

"I would find it hard to pick one if I was doing combined training because I like both but preferably jumping,” she said.

"With jumping, I love the feeling of adreneline and it is just exciting.”

The Mawhinney name is synonymous within the horse and cattle industry and Felicity hopes the award will allow her to keep competing within the sport.

"I love this sport and hopefully I can continue with it for the future,” she said.

"My favourite is sporting where you have pegs and drums and you bend through them.”

As the award continues to grow each year the organisers are planning to make the presentation bigger next year.

"We were looking for a child or young rider, they're a bit left of field. They needed some noticing and some pulling up in their industry,” Tom Grady equine nutritionist and award co-organiser Ebony Cox said.

"The riders will get anywhere from $1000 to $1500 free merchandise that we collect from our companies.

"Next year we are going to try and make it a bit bigger with a live announcement in the ring. We hope it is going to become a little bit more a part of the show spectacular.”