Beloved GP retires after a 'wonderful' 30 years in Gympie

ADVANCES: Dr George Springhall and his electronic medical library, which he says is just one of the advances in medical technology he has experienced since coming to Gympie in 1989. Arthur Gorrie

DOCTORS can lose patience with the internet in more ways than one.

Ask George Springhall, the popular Gympie GP who retires today.

"I love the internet's convenience and I look things up all the time,” he said yesterday.

"Some patients hate it, because they think I'm just Googling. Others think I'm really modern.”

But the internet is just one of the lifesaving changes that have transformed medicine since Dr Springhall came to Gympie as a young doctor, in 1989.

More effective drugs and much more highly qualified ambulance paramedics are among the advances that now save lives every day.

Another big improvement has been the availability of medical specialists in regional Queensland, he said.

"I came here in 1989 to leave the hustle and bustle of city life; and because I wanted a rural upbringing for my kids, like I had experienced when I grew up at Brookfield, which was then an outer farming suburb of Brisbane.

"I spent seven years at Royal Brisbane Hospital, Royal Children's and Redcliffe Hospital, to get generalist skills, like anaesthetics, obstetrics and paediatrics.

"I've had a wonderful time in Gympie.

"I love it and its people and it's given me a wonderful home for my wife and kids.

"I wouldn't think of living anywhere else,” he said.

"There's been a lot of changes in medicine while I've been here.

"Winter used to be the season of heart failure and bleeding gastric ulcers.

"In those days ambulance people were really stretcher bearers and were not allowed to administer drugs or trained to be paramedics.

"Now there are drugs that help get rid of fluid on the lungs, which can affect people having heart failure.

"And there are antacid medications and anti-reflux drugs to help with ulcers.

"Delivering babies was always a high point for me.

"But the numbers dwindle and you lose your skills, so you stand aside and leave it to better qualified people.

"What I have really learned to appreciate is the skill of the doctors who came before me, like Dr Neville Wilmer, who pioneered foetal blood transfusions here in Gympie, and Dr Bruce Robertson, who retired at 80.”

On the closure of the private hospital, he said it was a sad thing when people had to travel for hours to visit a relative who is convalescing.

"I had a stint in the Flying Doctor Service for a while and that convinced me to stay here.

"I like places with greenery, trees and water,” he said.

Dr Springhall's replacement at the Medical Centre in Channon Street is Dr Calin Negru-Radu. He starts Monday.