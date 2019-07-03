Beloved dog reunited with Gympie owner after miracle rescue

SURVIVAL: Rosie the dog was saved after falling 30m down a steep embankment at East Deep Creek earlier this week. Gympie resident Bronwyn Flinn rescued Rosie and reunited her with her owner.

A 14-YEAR-OLD dog from Gympie was spotted clinging to a creek edge by a rookie kayaker after falling 30m down a steep embankment and into a creek on Sunday afternoon.

Gympie resident, Bronwyn Flinn, said she had been paddling with friends on the Mary River when she decided to take a detour down East Deep Creek and spotted "what looked like a bear hanging half in and half out of the water.”

"I paddled over to it and realised it was a dog, and this poor thing was struggling, she went under the water a few times after losing its grip. Rosie was panting and had these big eyes. You could she half her body out of the water, but a couple of times, she went under,” she said.

"She just looked at me with these eyes, just like 'please don't go', so we rushed over to help.”

Ms Flinn used a bungee cord to drag Rosie out of the water, into her kayak, and then onto the shore.

"She was just limp and shaking like a leaf, she couldn't seem to use her back legs, I thought maybe she'd been hit by a car,” she said.

Ms Flinn took Rosie to the RSPCA where it was revealed Rosie's microchip wasn't working and they wouldn't be able to locate the owner.

She then decided to drive back to the area where she located Rosie and began door-knocking houses.

"I tried several places and showed the photos I'd taken, and no one knew anything, then I walked to this one house (last viable house) and saw a man sitting at his front door step,” she said.

"I went over and said I'm trying to find the owner of this dog and showed the man these photos, and he immediately just started tearing up.

"He said it was his Rosie and he'd been searching everywhere for her, and that she had only just suffered a stroke 10 days ago and was still recovering.

The owner was reunited with his dog that afternoon.

Ms Flinn went back to visit Rosie one more time the next day and said she was met with a happy wagging tail and cuddles.

"That night I kept waking up. I couldn't sleep and I needed to see Rosie happy again, and not in the state that I found her so I went to visit Rosie on Monday,” she said.

"I don't know if she recognised me but her tail was wagging and she was in a much happier state and was starting to eat again.”

"We shook hands and I went on my way. I'm just so glad I went down that creek that day, the chances were one million to one, but had we not been there, I'm not sure Rosie would have been, she was on her last legs.

"It was so great to see her back safely with her owner.”