Beloved bus driver killed in Gympie crash

Retired Gympie bus driver John Garrott was killed in a motorbike crash in Veteran on Sunday.

Retired Gympie bus driver John Garrott was killed in a motorbike crash in Veteran on Sunday. Contributed

STRAIGHT-shooter, deep-thinker and well-loved; the death of retired bus-driver John Garrott will leave a hole in many Gympie hearts.

The 66-year-old Gympie motorbike enthusiast, husband and father of three died in a weekend motorbike crash while on a charity Poker Run ride in Gympie.

It is believed John lost control on Sandy Creek Road at Veteran about 3.30pm on Sunday, but wasn't discovered until after midnight that night, when he failed to turn up at an organised meeting.

As a Polleys Coaches driver, John was adored by his small passengers and well-respected by his colleagues.

Polleys Coaches operations manager Les Ould said John had planned on returning to the job part-time after retiring last year from almost two decades of driving school children on the runs from Curra, Tin Can Bay and Pie Creek.

Mr Ould said it was John who showed him the ropes on his first bus run 15 years ago.

"I (owe) a lot to him for helping me through in the early times,” he said.

"He was a fantastic bloke to know, he's going to be very sadly missed.

"The kids absolutely adored him.”

Retired Gympie bus driver John Garrott was well-loved by the children he drove to and from school for decades in the Gympie region. Contributed

Close friend Tim Wilbur said it was a shock to hear of the loss of a man who dedicated his life to others.

"He was a larger than life character with a lot of wisdom, he got my daughter through a very difficult period.

Mr Wilbur said John had turned his life around from a member in the infamous Outlaws Motorcycle Club more than 36 years ago when he found God.

"John was not your normal 'christian' - he was a very deep and profoundly wise man,” Mr Wilbur said.

"He was a chaplain for prisoners in some of Queensland's toughest prisons and set up a halfway house for released prisoners, helping them find work and adjust back into society.

"We had many, many discussions that went on for hours; our kids grew up together.

”We rode together and solved all the world's and church's problems together.

”His three big boys and his precious wife are now without a father and husband.”