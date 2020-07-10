Bellamy hoses down Sticky’s nude run bet

Storm coach Craig Bellamy has been quick to shutdown reports of a cheeky bet involving a nudie run on the Sunshine Coast should his charges lose to the Raiders on Saturday.

The Storm will hit the field looking to turn around a run of three straight losses to Canberra when they clash in Round 9.

Canberra coach Ricky "Sticky" Stuart said his good friend Bellamy had been so confident of achieving the feat earlier in the week that he pledged to run naked around the Twin Waters golf course should the Storm lose.

"I certainly know they are going to be ready. I spoke to Craig during the week and he said that there is no way in the world you will get us four times in a row," Stuart told media on Friday.

"He said if you do I will run around the Twin Waters Golf club naked, that's how confident he is.

"He's pretty happy up in camp there. He doesn't have to pay for a meal. He's got his grandkids there, so he is in a pretty good space at the moment Bellyache."

However, shortly after Stuart's press conference Bellamy fronted the media at Sunshine Coast Stadium for his own scheduled interviews.

It wasn't long before the question surround the cheeky bet was fired.

Bellamy was quick to quash the bet.

"I heard a bit of a rumour about that but Rick, which he does a fair bit, has told a fib there," Bellamy said.

"I haven't actually spoken to him this week so I think most people that know me would know that I wouldn't make that sort of promise.

"I don't want to scare too many people, they'd never get over it. So, that's not going to happen.

"As I said I haven't spoken to him this week but he might be getting a call this afternoon."