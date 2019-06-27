Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez.
Missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez. Contributed
Crime

Belgian police to join search for Theo Hayez

Aisling Brennan
by
27th Jun 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:07 AM

BELGIAN police will be arriving in Australia to assist in the search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez, who was last seen in Byron Bay on May 31.

Almost a month after his disappearance, police are still investigating what happened to the 18-year-old.

A NSW Police Spokesperson said the investigation is continuing.

"Investigators from Tweed Byron Police District and the NSW Police Force SCC Homicide Squad have been working closely with their Belgian counterparts following the disappearance of Theo Hayez," the spokesperson said.

"Belgium Police have sought authority to travel to Australia to support the ongoing investigation in an observer capacity.

"All lines of inquiry are being pursued in the investigation into the disappearance of Theo Hayez.

"Recent search efforts have been hampered by weather, with further search operations planned for the near future."

Theo's mother, Vinciane Delforge, arrived earlier this week to join Theo's father, Laurent Hayez, search for their son.

"Police continue to liaise with Theo's family, including his mother who has recently arrived in Australia," the NSW Police spokesperson said.

More Stories

Show More
missing backpacker northern rivers missing person nsw police theo hayez tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    GYMPIE BUDGET: Time for the council to live within our means

    premium_icon GYMPIE BUDGET: Time for the council to live within our means

    News Council budget exceeding expectations - and not in a good way

    Curran throws shooters complex a lifeline

    premium_icon Curran throws shooters complex a lifeline

    Council News Council avoids turfing out two major projects at meeting.

    NEW LAWS: Where and when you can catch this endangered fish

    premium_icon NEW LAWS: Where and when you can catch this endangered fish

    News Year-round open season in some spots, closures in others