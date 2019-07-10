Menu
HIGH SPEED CHASE: The police chased a car from north of Gympie and dozens of police apprehended a man near Parklands, just north of Nambour on the Bruce Highway. Traffic was stopped in both directions for several hours.
BEHIND THE SCENES: 63 pics from police chase drama

Philippe Coquerand
10th Jul 2019 2:20 PM
A MAN is in a serious condition after he was shot in the leg by police and hit by a caravan following a crime spree from Hervey Bay to the Sunshine Coast.

A 25-year-old man has been taken into custody after the hours-long spree where he is alleged to have stabbed a woman and fired shots while trying to steal cars from different premises.

Police were called to a home at Watson St, Hervey Bay at 6.25am after a man was forced out of his Holden Colorado ute in a terrifying knifepoint carjacking.

The man drove the stolen car for an hour, dumping it in Tinana in Maryborough.

From there, he is alleged to have broken into a home on Three Mile Road West, demanding a car from a woman in her 30s.

The owner of the car, a woman aged in her 30s, refused to comply and sustained a stab wound to her hand during a struggle with the man.

The man produced a firearm and discharged a number of shots before fleeing the scene.

It is further alleged the man then went into another home on River Road and demanded a vehicle belonging to a male resident.

The owner gave the man his keys who then fled in a white sedan.

The vehicle travelled south from Maryborough at speed along the Bruce Highway before it was sighted crashing through roadworks south of Tiaro.

Police then continued to track the vehicle as it proceeded south through Gympie and along the Bruce Highway through the Sunshine Coast.

