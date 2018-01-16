Behind the mask - Facebook stalker targeted police

FACELESS: Lincoln Jeffery used a false name to stalk a Gympie policeman and his wife.

A STRESSED out Facebook stalker masked his real identity as he used the social media site to harass and frighten a policeman and his family, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

"Hi maggot. I found you and the rest of your family,” Lincoln Donald Jeffery told the police officer via Facebook's Messenger facility.

That was at 5.41am last Wednesday, the court was told in uncontested police submissions.

Three minutes later, the officer's wife received the message: "Your maggot husband should watch who he f...s with.”

The Facebook messages, using the false name "Tess Green,” caused the police officer and his wife to feel threatened, the court was told.

"It was clear they were intended to cause distress,” police told the court.

The officer's only previous contact with Jeffery was four days earlier at Chatsworth, when he performed a random breath test on the driver of a vehicle in which Jeffery was travelling.

Jeffery had accused police of victimising him, the court was told.

Jeffery, 31, pleaded guilty to stalking, as well as obstructing police, unlicensed driving and other traffic offences over a period which started with his apprehension for drug driving in Brisbane on October 1.

The court was told Jeffery's life and his previous good record had unravelled after a crash in 2010 left him with epilepsy and constant back pain.

As a self employed mechanic, with a wife and two children, he had lost his business after the Transport Department took his licence away because of his epilepsy.

He was now unemployed and homeless, except for the support of "various friends.”

Jeffery's troubles began when he was stopped by police at Murarrie as he drove unlicensed and 25km/h over the 80km/h speed limit on the Gateway Highway, with meth amphetamine and marijuana in his saliva, the court was told.

Police sought a strong deterrent penalty with probation to give Jeffery insight into his conduct and to help address any drug or medical issues.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Jeffery his stalking was "by far the most serious offence.”

"Police officers need to be protected from this sort of thing,” he said, adding that there was no conspiracy behind police conducting a random check..

"Random checks happen,” Mr Callaghan said. "I get checked. Everyone gets checked.

"I do have some great sympathy for you today,” he said.

He told Jeffery the community needed a protective deterrent as well as rehabilitation.

"The courts have found the best deterrent of all is to have a significant sentence suspended.

"I want you back in the community so you can have a fruitful life in the community with your family.”

But he said Jeffery had caused the police officer and his wife to feel fearful.

He said a nine month jail sentence, suspended for two years would combine with a protection order.

"You've now seen the inside of a jail cell.”

He also placed Jeffery on 18 months probation, with random drug testing and possible psychological or medical treatment.

He said this would also provide Jeffery with help and advice.

"They might be able to help you get your licence back or help you get back your business without a licence.”

He also ordered Jeffery have no contact with the police officer or his family for two years.

"Breach that and you breach your suspended sentence and you will go to jail,” he said.