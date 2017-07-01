Behave or get six of the best

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

MANY writers have gone rather stupid with their comments about Pauline Hanson's words on disruptive students.

Emma Husar NSW MP's outburst would indicate she is unsuited to represent anyone.

Hanson did not seek to ban anyone; she opened a fair discussion on disruptive students holding back others and wearing out teachers.

Pauline Hanson slams the council's warning to a dairy farmer running a camping business on his property. Studio 10

If Husar and others had taken the time to hear all her words (https://www.facebook. com/PaulineHansonAu/ videos/633324516871864/) they may have had a different understanding, depending on their level of intelligence.

Fifty years ago (before AHDT) disruptive students were given the choice: behave or go to the headmaster's office. Six of the best sorted us out and we became well behaved model students.

G J May,

Forestdale