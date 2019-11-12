Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The extent of the Cooroibah bushfires has been revealed as residents are urged to stay alert while crews monitor the area. Photo: Google Earth/Patrick Woods
The extent of the Cooroibah bushfires has been revealed as residents are urged to stay alert while crews monitor the area. Photo: Google Earth/Patrick Woods
Environment

Photos reveal devastating impact of Cooroibah blaze

Ashley Carter
12th Nov 2019 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS FIREFIGHTERS brace for the most dangerous conditions to come for the Sunshine Coast, the full extent of the devastating Cooroibah bushfires has been revealed.

Aerial images above Lake Cooroibah and Johns roads show charred vegetation from a destructive bushfire that forced 6000 residents to evacuate from 4900 homes.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Crews are on the ground today monitoring the Cooroibah bushfire as strong winds and dry temperatures soar across the Coast.

Noosa North Shore, Cooroibah, Tewantin and Ringtail Creek residents have been issued a "stay informed" alert as the bushfire continues to burn in the area.

More than 1000 volunteer and professional firefighting crews, Queensland Parks and Wildlife officers and police have been working on the blaze, which has been burning for about a week.

But it's expected to get worse tomorrow with peak conditions causing a nightmare for firefighters.

More Stories

before and after cooroibah cooroibah fire queensland bushfires
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Gympie region bushfire emergency escalates

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Gympie region bushfire emergency escalates

        News This fire broke out earlier this week and is burning between Widgee and Kilkivan.

        Gympie’s Catholic teachers in 30-minute stop work action

        premium_icon Gympie’s Catholic teachers in 30-minute stop work action

        News STRIKE action in the form of a 30-minute stop work will be undertaken at Gympie’s...

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Sneak peek: U2’s set list ahead of Brisbane concert

        premium_icon Sneak peek: U2’s set list ahead of Brisbane concert

        Music Fans will hear some of U2’s greatest hits in Brisbane