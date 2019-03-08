Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weihenstephan pilsner.
Weihenstephan pilsner.
Food & Entertainment

BEER REVIEW: Pils, weissbier good for something different

by SIMON IRWIN, MY SHOUT
8th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Some time ago, Hugh the Neighbour and I tried some beers from the Weihenstephan brewery, which advertises itself as "the world's oldest brewery”.

On that occasion, we tried the dunkel and the kristall. Both were quite enjoyable.

This time though, we lined up for the hefe weissbier and the pils, the weather of late being a bit too much on the warm side to be looking for darker beers like the dunkel.

Oddly enough, the reason I selected these particular beers from the wide variety available at our local Chapel of St Daniels has nothing to do with either price or quality.

No, these were selected because HTN has a set of 500ml beer glasses designed for drinking the output of the Weihenstephan brewery.

Weihenstephan hefe weissbier.
Weihenstephan hefe weissbier.

We could hardly let a good set of glasses go untested, so last Sunday we lined up for a tasting.

First the pils. This is a very traditional pilsner, with a nice balance of hops and malts that deliver a slightly floral undertone without ever becoming challenging. There is an underlying sweetness typical of the style.

It pours a clear golden colour in the glass and develops a frothy white head, which is maintained as you work your way through.

The hefe weissbier is cut from a very different cloth. Cloudy and yeasty with the tartness you would expect from a weissbier, you get a spicy whack of clove aroma and taste as soon as you get it in the mouth. It is pleasantly different, although if cloves are not your thing, stick to the pils.

These are both eminently drinkable if you want to try something a bit different.

myshout@newsregionalmedia.com.au

beer review hefe weissbier my shout pils simon irwin weihenstephan
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Wind and swell set to drop, where the fish will be biting

    premium_icon Wind and swell set to drop, where the fish will be biting

    News Over the weekend anglers will be queued up at the boat ramp ready to hit the water.

    • 8th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    Small landslide 'sinkhole' takes tip off Inskip Point

    premium_icon Small landslide 'sinkhole' takes tip off Inskip Point

    News VIDEO: Shoreline erodes at Inskip Point overnight

    Man injured by forklift at Gympie worksite

    premium_icon Man injured by forklift at Gympie worksite

    News The accident happened just after 10:20am.

    • 8th Mar 2019 11:44 AM
    PHOTOS: 60 faces from Gympie Women's Day events

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 60 faces from Gympie Women's Day events

    News It's a special day today for all women in the world.