‘Beenham Valley Road’ podcast says goodbye

Former Gympie police officers and Beenham Valley Road creators Jamie Pultz and Tom Daunt are saying goodbye to the podcast.

Former Gympie police officers and Beenham Valley Road creators Jamie Pultz and Tom Daunt are saying goodbye to the podcast.

THE Gympie-produced true crime podcast into the unsolved, July 2014 death of 27-year-old Wolvi mother Kirra McLoughlin is saying goodbye after its 11th episode airs next week.

Beenham Valley Road, created and produced by former Gympie police officers Jamie Pultz and Tom Daunt, accumulated almost 200,000 streams on all platforms following its debut in April.

Kirra McLoughlin.

READ MORE

— True crime podcast about Wolvi mother’s death debuts today

— For Kirra: Gympie true crime podcast debuts in iTunes Top 50

— ‘I could hear Kirra screaming’: Neighbour’s haunting words

The podcast took no time to hook listeners around the country, landing inside the iTunes Top 40 national top 40 charts.

Mr Pultz said he and Mr Daunt felt “bittersweet” about the podcast coming to a close, but both felt the timing was right.

“We both felt that at this point there’s not much more we can do,” Mr Pultz said.

“Everyone who has wanted to talk to us has, and some of the others have had months to reply to us, and they haven’t.

“It feels like we’ll start to go around in circles if we go any further, which could potentially do the case more harm than good.”

Mr Pultz said he had hoped to see a “definitive answer” to the mystery of Kirra’s death during the podcast’s run for the sake of her mother Alison Kirkness, who participated in multiple interviews throughout the series.

He said he was open to resuming Beenham Valley Road when further progress is made, such as the beginning of the coronial inquest into Kirra’s death.

“I would’ve loved to have gone to Alison and said ‘Guess what, someone’s just been charged with her death’,” he said.

“That’s what I wanted to be able to do, so she could find some closure. It’s a cliche word but it’s exactly what she needs.

“What I keep going back to is we knew nothing when we started this, and even though Alison hasn’t got a definitive answer yet, at least she’s got some idea of what happened and the people who were involved.

“Now she’s got some motivation, she’s a little bit closer to knowing the truth. It saddens me that it’s not solved, but I’ve got hope and I have to hope through the coronial inquest that there will be an answer one day and someone will be held accountable.”

The Coroners Court of Queensland granted an inquest into Kirra’s death in May this year, one month on from the podcast’s debut episode.

Mr Pultz said he and Mr Daunt were thankful for their families’ support through the production process, as well as all BVR listeners.

“We couldn’t have done all this without all the support we got, it’s been a crazy journey,” he said.

The final episode of Beenham Valley Road — for now — will go live late next week.