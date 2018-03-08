Been in a crash? Don't be fooled by these scammers

The scammers hope to call a victim who has recently been in a car crash.

The scammers hope to call a victim who has recently been in a car crash. MaxPixel's contributors

SCAMMERS are targeting Sunshine Coast residents, claiming to be officers helping with insurance claims.

DeAnne Pokarier made the public warning on social media yesterday, after receiving two calls from scammers.

She said both callers claimed they had contacted her to assist with an insurance claim related to a recent car crash.

One claimed to be from NRMA Insurance, the other from Angelcare.

The callers were convincing and knew Ms Pokarier's full name, but she had not been in a crash.

She quickly hung up the phone, with call records showing the conversations lasted less than two minutes.

National government-run scam networks Scamwatch and Acorn have no publicly available information on this specific scam, but Western Australia's Scamnet authority receives multiple reports every week and has dubbed it the "accident helpline scam".

The scammer may imply the claim is not recent, making it more likely the victim has been in a crash within the time frame.

They will then request personal information from the victim, promising to process the claim and arrange compensation for the crash as a result.

WHAT YOU SAID

Commenters on the post reported receiving similar calls.

Eileen Walder: I replied, "This is the Eumundi Police Station. Who did you wish to speak with." That caused a panic hang up from them.

Stacey Prickett: I asked them what car was it in, and where it happened. They hung up.

Kara Coleman: I had a call saying the same thing a couple of days ago and again literally two hours ago, different numbers though.

Shantel Brooks: I had this the other week too.! I went along with it because the funniest thing is I had never been in an accident. He said RACQ gave my number lol.