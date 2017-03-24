'Bed wetters must listen to the community, not CEO'

DO WE really need councillors?

During the first four of my five terms as a councillor, we had a lot of debate.

We made a lot of decisions but we never made a decision unless and until every councillor had the opportunity to express his or her view in public.

Sometimes the debate was very heated which led to uninformed criticism that council was in dissarray. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Gympie regional council Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, DAn Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon. Renee Albrecht/Gympie times Renee Albrecht

The point was that whether a councillor won or lost the debate, the community knew that councillor's position on the matter and could judge the councillors' performance.

Those councils were efficient and effective, open and accountable, intelligent and mature. Common sense was not forbidden in those days.

I lost count of the number of times we made decisions overturning staff recommendations.

This is no reflection on staff.

Their recommendations must be based on legislation and their interpretation of it. They do not enjoy any flexibility. Councillors, on the other hand do have the necessary flexibility and can take a different view provided their decision is lawful and in the community interest.

Decisions need to demonstrate loyalty to the community.

The whole process is underpinned by the concept that staff make recommendations - councillors make the decisions.

Unfortunately, the current group of bed wetters, with two or three exceptions, just take their money and rubber stamp everything that is put in front of them.

Sitting around holding hands and singing Kumbaya promotes wonderful peace and harmony but does nothing for the decision making process and good governance of our community.

Blindly rubber stamping staff recommendations is not what representative democracy is about.

Unfortunately, and worse than that, very little is even put in front of them under the Smith/Curran regime.

Gympie Regional Council bring down their first budget under Mayor Mick Curran. Mayor Mick Curran addressing council. Photo Greg Miller / Gympie Times Greg Miller

Bernard Smith believes that everything is "operational” and as such it is his right to make all the decisions.

The question, of course, is rhetorical.

Under the current regime they are a completely unnecessary expense.

Daryl Dodt first Council meeting after the 2016 election. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

We could save a lot of money by not having them.

But we definitely do need elected representatives and they need to represent us.

Otherwise representative democracy is dead.

We need councillors to do what we, the community want, not what Bernard Smith wants.

Ian Petersen,

Gympie.