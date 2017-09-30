36°
News

Become a massage therapist

HANDS-ON: Brandon Raynor will offer a number of his massage courses in Gympie.
HANDS-ON: Brandon Raynor will offer a number of his massage courses in Gympie. Contributed

ON A sunny afternoon in Bondi, after a transformative massage session, a curious client inquired how to learn the unfamiliar massage techniques that he had just experienced.

Brandon Raynor, the massage practitioner, informed him that the massage techniques were a fusion of his own unique style along with a combination of different modalities that he had learned at various natural therapies schools over the past 10 years.

Understanding time limitation, Brandon thought that he could train someone to be an effective massage therapist in a quicker amount of time than traditional massage schools he had attended.

Prompted by the challenge to improve the quality and efficiency of massage education, Brandon Raynor's School of Natural Therapies was born.

Since the first massage course in Sydney in 1997, the school has expanded to teach around the globe, but the core principles have remained the same.

First, the goal of every massage is for the practitioner to help their client to free up any tension, stress and emotional blockages in a holistic manner.

Second, to focus on hands-on learning, communication and empathy rather than theoretical material and rote learning.

By teaching only practical and relevant material, students develop competency and confidence in holistic healing quicker.

Third, to make the courses more affordable and condensed with information than a traditional school.

Lastly, to not be limited to any one massage modality or tradition of healing, but rather to continually evolve and improve massage skills.

To represent the needs of his graduates, Brandon established the International Natural Therapies Association (INTA), which provides a forum for professional development and a worldwide referral network for those looking for a practitioner.

INTA also allows students to receive the most up-to-date information about massage therapies from the school.

Topics:  career change courses gympie massage therapist

Gympie Times
Spring zing

Spring zing

Spice up your spring with this whiskey marinated barbecue chicken with apple slaw and chipotle mayonnaise from new resident chef James Barnden

'Put it in your boot': koala saved on Hwy

The female koala which was rescued by Liam Smith on the Bruce Hwy.

An act of empathy to save this national icon

Five things that aren't the same without coffee

Ever tried having a work meeting without your morning coffee? not a good idea...

SOME things just shouldn't be done without a coffee.

BBQ ENVY: Battle of the barbies heating up as weather warms

There’s been an increase in the sale of barbecues with the change in weather.

"Some people are willing to spend thousands of dollars.”

Local Partners