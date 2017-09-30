Become a massage therapist

HANDS-ON: Brandon Raynor will offer a number of his massage courses in Gympie.

HANDS-ON: Brandon Raynor will offer a number of his massage courses in Gympie. Contributed

ON A sunny afternoon in Bondi, after a transformative massage session, a curious client inquired how to learn the unfamiliar massage techniques that he had just experienced.

Brandon Raynor, the massage practitioner, informed him that the massage techniques were a fusion of his own unique style along with a combination of different modalities that he had learned at various natural therapies schools over the past 10 years.

Understanding time limitation, Brandon thought that he could train someone to be an effective massage therapist in a quicker amount of time than traditional massage schools he had attended.

Prompted by the challenge to improve the quality and efficiency of massage education, Brandon Raynor's School of Natural Therapies was born.

Since the first massage course in Sydney in 1997, the school has expanded to teach around the globe, but the core principles have remained the same.

First, the goal of every massage is for the practitioner to help their client to free up any tension, stress and emotional blockages in a holistic manner.

Second, to focus on hands-on learning, communication and empathy rather than theoretical material and rote learning.

By teaching only practical and relevant material, students develop competency and confidence in holistic healing quicker.

Third, to make the courses more affordable and condensed with information than a traditional school.

Lastly, to not be limited to any one massage modality or tradition of healing, but rather to continually evolve and improve massage skills.

To represent the needs of his graduates, Brandon established the International Natural Therapies Association (INTA), which provides a forum for professional development and a worldwide referral network for those looking for a practitioner.

INTA also allows students to receive the most up-to-date information about massage therapies from the school.