Beauty is simplicity itself, says Jovee

SIMPLICITY AND STYLE: New Duke St business owner Jovee Farrugia, of Ohla Nail Bar and Boutique, believes she has nailed it for herself and clients. Arthur Gorrie

IT was more than 10 years ago that Jovee Farrugia started her career in the beauty business, learning and passing on the simple secrets of successful and stylish good looks.

"I started as a school based apprentice hairdresser at 16 and I've been doing nails sine I was 17,” she said at the Duke St headquarters of her new Ohla Nail Bar at 8 on Duke, just a few steps down from Channon St.

"When I was working in a salon it was equal time on nails and hair,” she said.

"I had a couple of years away from the beauty business, working in administration.

"I've had the shop since July but I was just doing nights and Saturdays at first and kept my day job,” she said.

"I've been full tim since just before Christmas.”

"It's going great. I've also started selling women's fashions and it's something I've always been interested in,” she said.

Her approach to fashion is the same as her approach to making nails look their best.

"Simplicity and quality basics,” she said.

"My main object with the fashion side is to help women build their wardrobes, with quality basics and some additional seasonal pieces just for fun.

"”My grandmother owned a shop when I was young in my home town, Roma.

"She's taught me a lot about building a wardrobe and simplicity was her secret.

"Don't pick up a piece unless there are three things in your wardrobe you can wear with it,” she advised.

"That's the art of having a functional wardrobe and it's something I want to share with my customers.”

As well as first class attention to nails and wardrobe selection, she also shares one of her best friends, her cat Tizzy.

"I have a shop cat and she helps greet people when they come in.”

Mrs Farrugia also has a shellac service and helps out with gel applicaiton.

Her shop is open from 8.30am to 5pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 8.30am to 8pm Thursday and 8.30am to 2pm on Saturday.