Beautiful Kandanga wedding: 'Best day of my life'

Rowan Schindler
20th Apr 2017
BEAUTIFUL DAY: Pete and Bronwyn Rudd's wedding at a family farm in Kandanga.
BEAUTIFUL DAY: Pete and Bronwyn Rudd's wedding at a family farm in Kandanga. Nicky Stone

"IT WAS just one day, but then it turned into the best day of my life.”

Bronwyn Rudd, 28, said there was stress leading up to her wedding to her best friend Peter on September 1 last year, but it all drifted away.

"It was just amazing,” she said.

Bronwyn and Peter, 29, got married on Peter's grandparents', Ian and Elaine Hart's farm in Kandanga.

The ceremony and reception were both on the farm.

"Myself and my bride-maids stayed at Imbil, our hair and makeup were done at The Golden Apple. It was an amazing church with golden chandelier.”

"It was short and quick. Short and sweet,” Bronwyn said of her ceremony.

"We probably broke some records there.

"Neither of us likes photos, or standing up in front of people but we both enjoyed it.

"We made our own vows. I was just ecstatically happy. Smiling from ear to ear. I had tears of happiness.

"It was funny, there was so much stress leading into it. It was the best day of my life.”

Bromwyn, a nurse, said the reception took place in a stunning location.

"We had a marquee on top of a hill. It was amazingly beautiful.

"One of my friends made an amazing cake. It was a three tier naked cake with flowers -Rum and raison, dark chocolate and coffee. My friend transported it all the way from Rockhampton.

"Nothing too crazy about the speeches. They were funny but I can't really remember them. They were all good. A friend commented about how I stole his best mate (Peter) from him,” Bronwyn joked.

Peter, who owns his own fencing business, had his brothers, Lachlan and Thomas as his groomsmen, as well as his close friend, Josh.

Bronwyn bridesmaid's were her sisters Katrina and Madonna, and best friend Katie Dunn.

"Mum was bribing them with lollies to keep them occupied during the wedding, and they started handing them out during the ceremony,” Bronwyn said.

"We went to bed at 3am, when it started to rain. It was a massive night, a really good night.”

The couple enjoyed a honeymoon road trip around Australia. They left Gympie headed north up to the Gulf, onto Darwin, then Perth and all the way to Adelaide, then back to Rockhampton, where they now live.

"We had a gooseneck, decked out with shower, bed, and everything. towed by landcruiser.

Bronwyn said her favourite moments were surprising.

"Albany and Esperance area, the beaches. Heaps of wineries. All the wine and food was amazing.

"The National Parks were amazing. The were lots of secret waterholes we had to ourselves.

"And the beaches north of Broome.”

The couple now live on a small farm with over 100 acres near Rockhampton. They have four "dog children” and one day plan for children.

Topics: bride and groom gympie gympie weddings wedding

Local Partners

