Beautician first to throw hat into 2019 Gympie Showgirl ring

HAT THROWN IN: Tania Clem is the first nominee for the 2019 Gympie Showgirl competition. Scott Kovacevic

FIRST time is hopefully the charm for Tania Clem, who has started the ball rolling as the first entrant in the 2019 Gympie Showgirl competition.

It's the first time Ms Clem has thrown her hat in the ring, despite having been a Junior Showgirl and knowing those involved from a young age.

"I had thought about it for quite a few years,” she said.

About to launch a beauty therapy business at Pomona, Ms Clem said she hesitated to put any more on her plate.

It did not stop her though.

"I thought I'd throw myself into the deep end and give it a go,” she said.

She has already begun picking the minds of previous winners.

"They said just have fun with it but do as much as I can as well,” Ms Clem said.

"They said it's the best experience they've ever had but it's full-on.”

Gympie-born Ms Clem said her dreams were to be a hairdresser and visit the Kimberleys.

So far one has been ticked - she is working as a hairdresser at the salon her business will open at - but the Kimberleys are still on the to-do list.

"I fell in love with them from a young age,” she said.