Beat isolation boredom by recording Gympie wildlife
THE Gympie Regional Council’s new Wildwatch Gympie app asks the community to help record sightings of native threatened and priority species within the Gympie region.
Residents with wildlife habitat on their property are especially encouraged.
All you need is your mobile phone: take a photo and submit your sightings at any time. And keep an eye on the live interactive dashboards to see what other people are spotting around the region.
To access the app and find out more, visit www.gympie.qld.gov.au/wildwatch