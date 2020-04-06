Beat isolation boredom by recording Gympie wildlife

Poppy is the daughter of the lovely Rusa, who is a wonderful mum but unfortunately isnÕt producing quite enough milk to support her growing baby. To help Poppy along, she receives a milk feed twice a day from Keeper Karen (in this video) or our head vet, Dr. Galit. Being little Miss Independent, Poppy likes to try and hold the syringe to feed herself. If it wasnÕt for Keeper Karen steadying the p

Poppy is the daughter of the lovely Rusa, who is a wonderful mum but unfortunately isnÕt producing quite enough milk to support her growing baby. To help Poppy along, she receives a milk feed twice a day from Keeper Karen (in this video) or our head vet, Dr. Galit. Being little Miss Independent, Poppy likes to try and hold the syringe to feed herself. If it wasnÕt for Keeper Karen steadying the p

THE Gympie Regional Council’s new Wildwatch Gympie app asks the community to help record sightings of native threatened and priority species within the Gympie region.

Residents with wildlife habitat on their property are especially encouraged.

All you need is your mobile phone: take a photo and submit your sightings at any time. And keep an eye on the live interactive dashboards to see what other people are spotting around the region.

To access the app and find out more, visit www.gympie.qld.gov.au/wildwatch