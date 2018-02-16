Bearded Stars to shine at World's Greatest Shave

GETTING A TRIM: Josh Kickbusch, David Hinds and Campbell Handy of Gympie's Star Liquor Warehouse unite as the 'Bearded Stars'.

THREE Gympie locals will try and reach their $5,000 goal next month as part of the World's Greatest Shave's 20th anniversary.

David Hinds unites with his Star Liquor Warehouse co-workers Campbell Handy and Josh Kickbusch as the 'Bearded Stars' to join the Leukaemia Foundation in pursuing their goal of beating blood cancer.

Mr Hinds and Mr Handy will shear off their beards, while warehouse manager Mr Kickbusch will opt to colour his hair.

Mr Hinds said the occasion will hit a personal note.

"My uncle had blood cancer last year, so we just wanted to get involved and be part of a good cause,” he said.

"We thought we'd do our bit to get some funds out there.

"The World's Greatest Shave lets people going through this know they're not alone.”

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE BEARDED STARS

Mr Kickbusch said the trio will also run a sausage sizzle while the shaving takes place, with all proceeds going towards the cause.

"We're welcoming everyone to come down and grab a snag for a dollar each, make a donation, buy a ticket in the raffle or even shave their own heads.

"Dave's organised a hairdresser to come down and do the shaving for free.

"Seeing the stories of the people affected by blood cancer, we thought 'Why not do it for such a good cause?'”

Since the World's Greatest Shave launched in 1998, almost 2 million Australians have been sponsored to take the clippers to their hair, beards, ponytails and top knots, as well as colouring and dying their hair as a mark of their support.

Leukaemia Foundation CEO Bill Petch encouraged "anyone who has been thinking about shaving for some time to make 2018 their year to sign up” in a media release.

"Whether you have a personal connection to blood cancer or simply want to have fun and raise money for a good cause, we're asking Australians to join the World's Greatest Shave for our big 20th anniversary,” the statement said.

"With your help we're aiming to raise $16 million so more people survive their blood cancer.”

The foundation's statement also said that this year's Greatest Shave will be 'going green' as part of a partnership with Sustainable Salons Australia.

"This means ponytails snipped from those taking part in the event will now be turned into wigs for cancer patients, shorter hair clippings will be transformed into compost and floating booms to absorb oil spills at sea, and empty cans of coloured hairspray will be diverted away from landfill back into recycled resources,” the statement said.

To help the Bearded Stars reach their $5,000 donation goal, visit worldsgreatestshave.com and search 'Bearded Stars' or head down to the Star Liquor Warehouse on Saturday, the 17th March at 107 River Road, Gympie from 11am.