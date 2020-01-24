Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: A massive shark was spotted entering the Noosa River on Thursday.
FILE PHOTO: A massive shark was spotted entering the Noosa River on Thursday.
Offbeat

Beachgoers’ shock as huge shark spotted in popular river

Ashley Carter
24th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEACHGOERS got a shock yesterday afternoon after a huge shark was spotted entering the Noosa River mouth.

Video has emerged of the shark swimming close to the shoreline as residents watched in horror.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokesman said lifeguards had not been notified of the sighting.

The video has been shared more than 600 times on social media as residents express their shock at the sighting.

The shark sighting was the second on the Sunshine Coast this week, after Currimundi Beach was closed on Wednesday.

editors picks noosa river shark sighting
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ARREST: Two in custody after allegedly fleeing from police

        premium_icon ARREST: Two in custody after allegedly fleeing from police

        News The woman fled on foot and was tracked by a police dog and handler

        • 24th Jan 2020 9:21 AM
        The phone scam that stole $500 from this local pensioner

        premium_icon The phone scam that stole $500 from this local pensioner

        Crime Brian Fawcett warns others after his bank account was hacked.

        Police nab alleged copper-stealing crook after break-in

        premium_icon Police nab alleged copper-stealing crook after break-in

        Crime Alleged offenders stole $8000 worth of drums, copper cable

        Hundreds of thousands, 30 businesses hit by company collapse

        premium_icon Hundreds of thousands, 30 businesses hit by company collapse

        News First glimpse at the damage done to Gympie economy by collapse of building company...