CAPTURED: A Grey Nurse Shark was rescued at Inskip Point on Sunday by beachgoers.
News

Beachgoers rescue shark with frisbee around neck at Inskip

Philippe Coquerand
by
14th May 2019 6:19 PM
BEACHGOERS helped a Sunshine Coast fisherman remove plastic from a shark's neck after it was caught off Inskip Point on Sunday afternoon.

The grey nurse was about 1.4m long and was caught with a frisbee around its neck, one beach-goer told 7 News Sunshine Coast.

"We were going down to Teewah Beach in our 4X4 and I was with my brother. He saw a group of around 15 people and was wondering what they were all looking at. We pull over and we notice this guy has pulled in a shark," the beach-goer said.

"It wasn't a scary shark, but we noticed everyone was looking at this big piece of pollution around its neck. It got some lesions in there. A couple of guys who had a few drinks went up to it, pretty ballsy, cut it off and the fisherman brought it back in. It was a considerable size.

"The frisbee had serrated edges; it looks like the plastic has perforated in the middle and the shark has put its head in there. I reckon it was on the shark for about eight months to a year. It had given it lesions and the fisherman had to drag and wrestle him back here.

"It was definitely a sight I will remember for quite a while."

Gympie Times

