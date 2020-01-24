Beach warning as 2200 campers descend on popular Gympie site

Police officers on the beach at Teewah conduct alcohol, drug and speed testing of drivers. Traffic on the beach at Teewah. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Police officers on the beach at Teewah conduct alcohol, drug and speed testing of drivers. Traffic on the beach at Teewah. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

HEADING to a beach campsite or a surf spot at Cooloola this long weekend? Check tide times and plan your Teewah Beach drive within two hours of low tide so you and your vehicle don’t end up in strife.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships ranger Erin Atkinson said QPWS&P wanted everyone to enjoy their break.

“We’re expecting Teewah beach camping areas to be at capacity this weekend with 2200 campers,” Ms Atkinson said.

“Add in the day visitors, and it means many drivers needing to use the beach in a fairly narrow window of time.

Police officers on the beach at Teewah conduct alcohol, drug and speed testing of drivers. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

“Unfortunately predicted tides are going to be very high right at peak travel times, making sections of beach impassable.

“The beach is the main route to Double Island Point and the only route to Teewah campsites. Driving in seawater risks the safety of you and your vehicle, and driving on the dunes isn’t permitted.

“Driving up onto the dunes would damage the park and harm turtle nests and shorebirds, and risk damaging your vehicle. You also risk an on-the-spot fine of $266.

Teewah

“Observe all signage, barriers and directions from rangers and Police.

“Plan your trip, check the tide times, and only drive on the beach within two hours either side of low tide.

“Get your vehicle access permit before arriving. While Teewah Beach is fully booked for the long weekend, camping spaces are still available at Inskip Peninsula.”

Ms Atkinson also recommended visitors check park alerts before leaving home for current conditions at Cooloola.