The barrel was examined by fire firefighters in protective gear before being taken by council officers. Patrick Woods
Beach sectioned off as mysterious drum washes ashore

Ashley Carter
by
2nd May 2019 9:55 AM | Updated: 11:04 AM
MYSTERY surrounds a large drum that washed up at Coolum Beach this morning.

Emergency services were called to the beach after the 200L drum was found on the sand about 9am, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

The surrounding area was sectioned off as firefighters in protective gear examine the scene.

Coolum Fire Station captain Jason Spink said while the drum was not leaking, crews wore breathing apparatus until as they attempted to confirm the contents.

The drum washed ashore earlier this morning. Patrick Woods

"From that stage the contents will be handed over to Sunshine Coast Regional Council for proper disposals," he said.

The QFES spokeswoman said the drum was handed over to Sunshine Coast Council officers about 10.30am.

