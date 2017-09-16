Beach safety the number one concern these holidays

TODAY is the first day of the school holidays and the Gympie region's beautiful beaches will no doubt be a hive of activity over the next two weeks.

The massive influx in activity will see a force of volunteers come out to assist lifeguards, as they head into one of the most challenging times of the year.

At the Rainbow Beach lifeguard tower, Billy Kneale and Thomas Cervi were putting together the last preparations.

"We've come up here a few days early to get everything prepared," Mr Kneale said.

"We can expect up to about 400 people at Rainbow Beach and 1000 around Double Island Point."

Double Island is going to be of particular concern for lifeguards as the school holidays roll around.

"Last season there were a lot of rescues in the corner, on the eastern, Noosa side," Mr Kneale said.

"It's kind of like a permanent rip there, which is something we'll be keeping an eye on."

Although centred around Rainbow Beach, there will also be roving patrols around Double Island and Inskip Point.

Despite a few recent rescues, conditions have been favourable with a lack of rough conditions, but with massive crowds expected the crew will have their work cut out for them.

Despite the numerous messages and campaigns to highlight the dangers at the beach, with rips topping the list, both lifeguards say the information doesn't mean much when visitors have never set foot on a beach before.

"Some people just never go to the beach," Mr Kneale said.

"We had a group of kids here not long ago, and they'd never even seen the water before - so it doesn't matter how many times you tell people, there are still new people coming to the beach."

The volunteer force arriving is greatly appreciated, seeing as it provides the permanent lifeguards a much-needed break.

"They come in on the weekends, and although we still do roving patrols, with the volunteers it really does help," Mr Kneale said.

Roving patrols up and down the beach is often the best way to keep an eye out for developing rips and other hazards that may arise.

Even out of the water, Mr Cervi said, there's still a chance for things to go horribly wrong.

"One of the things I've noticed is people have a tendency to go way too fast when they're driving along the beach here," he said.

"It can get really dangerous, especially when you have families with little kids running around - so the message is to just slow down and take it easy."