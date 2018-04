CARLO INCIDENT: Police were called to a reported stabbing at Carlo Point on Saturday night.

Kevin Farmer

RAINBOW Beach police were called to a reported stabbing incident at Carlo Point, just before 7pm on Saturday night, a spokeswoman has confirmed.

Police were called to what they were told was a disturbance at the Carlo Point car park, she said.

They found a man with a leg injury, believed to have been a knife wound.

But the wound was not considered serious, the spokeswoman said.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said ambulance transport was not required.