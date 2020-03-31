Beach-goer headbutts and spits on cop

A female police officer has allegedly been headbutted and spat on after trying to arrest a man and a woman who were on a closed Sydney beach.

The man has been charged after allegedly assaulting the officer during the incident at Maroubra beach about 11.20am yesterday.

The beach has been closed by Randwick City Council and lifeguards reminded the pair of that and the government's social distancing guidelines.

It is alleged the man and woman then verbally abused the lifeguards, who contacted police.

Maroubra beach is closed but that hasn’t stopped people. Picture: John Grainger

A short time later, officers stopped the 29-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman on Mons Ave in Maroubra.

Police said as they attempted to arrest the man, he allegedly headbutted and spat on a female sergeant, causing a cut to her lip and swelling to her head.

More police attended and following a short struggle, the pair were arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station.

The man was charged with assault police occasioning actual bodily harm, resist arrest, offensive behaviour and fail to comply with terms of notice erected by council.

He faced Central Local Court yesterday where he was refused bail to reappear at the same court today.

A man allegedly assaulted a police officer who tried to arrest him. Picture: John Grainger

The woman was issued with a Criminal Infringement Notice for offensive behaviour and fail to comply with terms of notice erected by council.

Police Minister David Elliott said officers were in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 and deserved respect.

"I've had a gutful of people abusing, harassing and assaulting our hardworking police officers who put their own safety on the line every day to protect the very people who attack them," he said.

"If you choose to ignore a direction from police - one that is in place to save lives - then you can expect to be issued with a hefty fine or jail time."

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said this type of behaviour would not deter police, who would continue to do their best to keep the community safe.

"Our officers are committed to community safety and will continue to enforce all ministerial directions aimed to stop the spread of COVID-19," he said.

"If you choose not to comply with directions put in place to protect the community against this virus, you can expect to face the full force of the law."

NSW Police have the additional power to issue Penalty Infringement Notices (PINs) to anyone found to be in contravention of a ministerial direction under the Public Health Act.

It includes on-the-spot fines of $1000 for individuals and $5000 for businesses.

