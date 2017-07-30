Beach blackouts on the way - the price of upgrades

BEACH POWER: Overnight blackouts next week are the price to be paid for summertime reliability at Rainbow Beach, Energex says.

ENERGEX planners hope Rainbow Beach residents and business operators will not even notice four planned overnight blackouts next week.

The late night and early morning outages represent an investment in summertime reliability, an Energex spokesman said.

Electricity maintenance crews will be carrying out preventive work aimed at minimising blackouts and to speed repair times in the storm season, he said.

Routine replacement of 50 timber poles will be accompanied by major electrical hardware upgrades.

Weather permitting, the work is intended to occur next week, between Sunday and Friday.

Crews will be working on the 11,000 volt line from Tin Can Bay.

"For safety sake we will have to interrupt supply from time to time,” the spokesman said.

The four planned outages will range in duration from half an hour to eight hours and are timed to occur mostly between 10pm and 5am, he said.

"The work will ensure more reliable power supply for the region and will allow replacement of equipment nearing its end of life.”