BE VIGILANT: The mozzies are coming, Gympie
SUMMER is approaching, and the expected wet and warm weather is likely to lead to an
increase in mosquito numbers in the Gympie region.
Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service Public Health Physician Dr Rosie Muller is
concerned about the potential increase in mosquitoes and the health of Sunshine Coast and
Gympie residents.
“Mosquitoes can infect people with Ross River Virus or Barmah Forest Virus when they bite,”
Dr Muller said.
“These viruses can cause mild to severe illness with symptoms including fever, tiredness,
and joint or muscle pain.
“It’s very important to protect yourself and family from mosquito bites and to prevent
mosquito breeding by inspecting your home and yard for standing water which can serve as
mosquito breeding sites.
Use an insect repellent than contains DEET or picaridin. Read and follow all
directions and precautions on the mosquito repellent product label, especially
for infants.
The following are simple things that can be done to prevent mosquitoes and mosquito-borne
disease:
- Remain vigilant at all times of the day (because different disease-carrying
mosquitoes can bite at different times) but especially at dawn and dusk on the
Sunshine Coast.
- Wear long, loose, light-coloured clothing.
- Empty any containers holding water around the house and worksite weekly.
- Install and maintain insect screens on all doors, windows and rainwater tanks.
Under the Public Health Act 2005, you could be fined by your local council if your home or
yard promotes the breeding of mosquitoes.
For more information visit:
https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/all/prevention/mosquito-borne/index.html