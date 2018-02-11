Be there when The Gympie Times heads back to 1868

BACK IN TIME: Gympie Times Editor Shelley Strachan and General Manager Tracey McKean look over a 50-year-old edition of The Gympie Times, back when it was a broadsheet.

BACK IN TIME: Gympie Times Editor Shelley Strachan and General Manager Tracey McKean look over a 50-year-old edition of The Gympie Times, back when it was a broadsheet. Renee Albrecht

THE very first edition of The Gympie Times was a broadsheet printed on February 15, 1868, under the title of the Nashville Times and Mary River Gazette.

The muddy flood waters of the Mary River had risen into the premises of the printery in Mary St that day, and swirled around the little Albion press as it churned out that very first edition.

Countless floods and 150 years later, The Gympie Times officially turns 150 next Thursday, and will kick off a year of celebrations with a one-off, black and white broadsheet edition, complete with the original look and masthead, and packed with the history of The Gympie Times plus the usual Thursday news and content.

It will be something special. A journey to the past. A keepsake.

Hot on the heels of this, next Saturday, February 17, we launch our GT150 bronze coin give-away.

Last year's G150 bronze coin promotion (celebrating Gympie's 150th birthday) was incredibly successful, with the commemorative coins running out the door so fast some people sadly missed out.

Don't let that happen this time, with the GT 150 coins marking The Gympie Times' 150th birthday and adding to this very special collection.

The week following our broadsheet edition, starting Thursday, February 22, will be the first of 15 double-page spreads, celebrating 15 decades of history recorded in the pages of The Gympie Times.

What were the big events, stories, disasters and celebrations of each of those decades? What were Gympie people talking about, debating, worrying about and doing down through the years?

We will reproduce those stories and photos, and so much more as we work our way through each decade using the archives of The Gympie Times, and starting with the 1860s on February 22.

We want you, our readers, to be a part of these celebrations.

Any families celebrating a birth, birthday and/or anniversary can put their notices in our February 15 broadsheet edition at a special price. Call into our Nash St offices for more information or phone 54804200 before 3pm Tuesday, February 13.