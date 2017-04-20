26°
Be proud Gympie, renewable energy is the future

Shelley Strachan | 20th Apr 2017 5:07 AM

EXCITING news yesterday that renewable energy company Solar Q has chosen the sunshine bathed paddocks of Lower Wonga for its ambitious solar farm project.

This project is expected to get under way by the end of the year and to create at least 450 jobs during its 18-month construction phase.

That alone is reason to welcome it.

Here are some more.

It will put our region in the national headlines for all the right reasons.

The Gympie region should feel not just excited to accommodate what the developers claim will be Australia's largest solar farm, but proud to be at the forefront of investment in a source of power that will take mankind into the future.

No matter what your opinion on climate change is, renewable energy is the future.

Many people still dispute that the burning of fossil fuels and other activities on Planet Earth have created climate change, but what if they are wrong? What if we really are destroying the planet?

Isn't it just better to err on the side of caution and find more sustainable ways of living?

About 90% of Australia's power is still generated from fossil fuels. It's great to think this region will play its part in reducing that figure.

Gympie Times

Topics:  editorial lower wonga opinion renewable energy solar farm

